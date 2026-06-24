Knicks' Rumored 2nd Round Trade Plans Create Shamet-Robinson Question

Fresh off their championship celebrations, Knicks fans tuned into the NBA draft Tuesday night with curiosity and excitement.

Were they going to draft a backup center to replace Mitchell Robinson? Or were they going to draft a wing with Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson possibly on the move? Well, the answer ended up being neither.

After trading down from pick No. 24 to 25, drafting Sergio De Larrea, then trading him to the Mavericks, the Knicks made their goals very clear. They want to shed salary in hopes to keep at least one of their top free agents as they vie for the increasingly rare repeat championship.

That is precisely why the Knicks are reportedly looking to trade out of the 31st pick on Wednesday. Combining Tuesday trades with this reporting frees up even more flexibility. But it doesn't give them unlimited cap space. The Knicks will still have to answer the big question, which is: Who will the Knicks bring back?

Knicks likely picking between Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet to come back

If they plan to abide by James Dolan's second apron wishes, New York won't be able to bring back everyone. As of now, the Knicks are already on the hook for about $211 million in committed salary to just 11 players, leaving them with around $11 million to spare.

Robinson, who is coming off of a contract that paid him roughly $15 million annually, will likely see similar offers. And some of those could come with a guaranteed starting spot. Shamet is coming off a much cheaper, non-guaranteed $3 million contract, but is expected to see offers around $8 million per year.

The Knicks' free agent decisions don't even end there. They will still likely have to negotiate a new contract with Jose Alvarado, who has a player option for the upcoming season. Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan are unrestricted free agents. Meanwhile, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Trey Jemison are all restricted free agents as well.

Assuming the Knicks can work out a deal with Alvarado, the Knicks presumably wouldn't have enough money for Robinson barring an unforeseen trade or a surprisingly steep pay cut from the center. Deuce McBride has been brought up as a potential trade candidate, so that could open up just enough space to offer Robinson a respectable deal.

Without said trade though, Shamet becomes a much clearer option. But depending on how much Alvarado settles on, Shamet may become out of reach for New York if he gets some strong offers.

As things stand right now, the Knicks' offseason plans largely depend on if they want to prioritize guard/wing or do everything they can to retain Robinson. Doing the former means having to find a backup center to replace Robinson, but going with the latter could mean losing out on some combination of McBride, Shamet and Alvarado.

It's not an easy decision. And having won a championship almost makes this even more difficult because of the heartstrings and emotions attached. But do not expect the Knicks to make much noise with their second round selections Wednesday.

Amidst a quietly important offseason for a team coming off a championship, this front office has made one thing transparent. They want to shed salary and maintain as much financial flexibility. Who they plan to utilize said flexibility on, though, remains largely unknown.