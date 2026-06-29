Knicks See Two Mitchell Robinson Backup Replacements Disappear Before Free Agency

With NBA free agency set to open up at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Knicks fans are anxiously waiting to see if Leon Rose and Co. will bring back Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet.

Both veterans are seemingly top options on the free-agent market, which is not good news for the Knicks, who have their hands tied financially speaking. Therefore, if they can’t bring back Robinson, for example, the Knicks will have to explore the trade market or sign a free agent.

We know that the team has already been linked to Kevon Looney and Nick Richards, so those are two possibilities. However, there were likely some Knicks fans hoping that Day’Ron Sharpe and Deandre Ayton would be considered, but that won’t be the case anymore.

On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Sharpe plans to re-sign with the Nets on a two-year deal “worth roughly” $20 million. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ayton is picking up his $8.1 million player option for 2026-27 with the Lakers.

Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets plan to sign Day’Ron Sharpe to a two-year deal worth roughly $20 million, sources told @hoopshype. Sharpe has impressed Brooklyn and is expected to have a bigger role this season. Agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of @AMRAgency finalized the deal. pic.twitter.com/YzOx3ROeYU — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2026

Knicks’ center wishlist slowly dwindles with Sharpe and Ayton off the board

If you’re in the Knicks, you don’t like to see these two guys come off the board, as it will further push Robinson up as one of the better options available for teams that need a starting center.

At the same time, what makes this news about Sharpe and Ayton interesting is that Robinson has been reportedly linked to the Lakers and Nets as a possible free agent option. In the Nets’ case, do you now pour more resources into your frontcourt, knowing that you also have Julius Randle playing next to Sharpe?

And from the Lakers’ perspective, do you keep Ayton around, or possibly work out a trade to send him elsewhere to make room for Robinson? It’s something to think about as we get closer to the negotiation window opening on Tuesday evening.

Now, as we bring it back to the Knicks, they still have to operate as if another team could swoop in and pay Robinson more than what they can afford. Would it be nice to keep Robinson in the Big Apple for a few more years? Yes, without question, even with the free-throw issues that he displayed in the playoffs.

His performance isn't always perfect, but the Knicks can't afford to lose Mitchell Robinson this offseason—especially without a proper replacement lined up. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But if it's not in the cards, maybe that opens the door for more minutes for Ariel Hukporti, who is a restricted free agent. Knicks head coach Mike Brown showed no fear going to the young big man in the playoffs when Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns got into foul trouble.

However, just having Hukporti as the backup isn’t enough. Hence, we are seeing Kevon Looney being floated as a potential option. He’s not a rim runner or rim protector like Robinson, but he can provide quality backup big minutes, shouldn’t cost a ton, and is familiar with Brown, going back to their time with Golden State.

But if that doesn’t move the needle for fans, there are still multiple young centers that the Knicks could try to entertain a trade for, like Yves Missi or Moussa Diabate, who would fit more in the mold of Robinson.

That being said, the next week or so should be fascinating to watch for the Knicks as they try to retool for the upcoming title defense.