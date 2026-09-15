Knicks Waiting on Miles McBride Trade Could Pay Off in Big Way

The Knicks are one center away from not only filling out the meaningful portion of their rotation but giving fans the confidence that they can not only win another championship, but be a favorite to do so. The only problem is that everybody knows that. That, along with their limited financial flexibility, gives them very little leverage, and very few options. There are low level centers out on the market that could be relatively easily had. But if Leon Rose and co. wanted to go with those options, there's a good chance that they would've been a Knick already.

New York's front office could be eyeing a larger move. And like they so often have in the past, they may just be keeping it in their back pocket until the right moment to pounce on a desperate or struggling team. Unfortunately for Miles McBride, that could mean his days as a Knick are numbered.

That was already likely the case given the lack of an extension. The Knicks love McBride but as they displayed this offseason, they seem intent on staying under the second apron at all costs. So either the Knicks keep McBride for the year and likely give him up for nothing, or they try and trade him for the kind of needle-moving center that could aid in their run to a repeat.

If the Knicks believe that trading McBride for a center helps them more overall, the reserve point guard could help them land the center of their dreams. Guys like Moussa Diabaté and Yves Missi, who the Knicks have reportedly expressed continued interest in, would be more attainable if McBride not only played up to his usual standards but somehow found a way to exceed them. And it would also reward the Knicks for being patient instead of going with a lesser center this offseason.

Deuce McBride's start could determine Knicks' trade deadline options

McBride recently revealed that he was "probably 50% healthy" during last season's championship run. If he's fully healthy, and can build off of a strong regular season, that alone could lead to him having an even stronger season. But add on the fact that Jalen Brunson, who is another year older and coming off of left wrist surgery, could theoretically see fewer minutes during the regular season. And factor in McBride being in the final year of his contract.

A healthy, motivated, and improved McBride could start the season off stronger than ever. That would not only reassure teams that his inconsistent offensive production in the postseason was an anomaly, but it'd remind teams why many consider him one of the best and most impactful bench players in the league.

Some believe trading McBride is the right move, and that it should even happen before the season begins.

I'm still of the mind that strictly speaking about this season, the Knicks would be better off retaining McBride at all costs and finding other avenues to address their center needs. Even if McBride goes through similar struggles against teams like the Spurs, his defense, and shooting gravity (even when missing) are irreplaceable. I, like many others, would argue that having McBride, even at the cost of having worse center depth, is better than improving on that front but missing out on everything McBride does, including making the lives of the best players on the team easier. And so long as he's on the team, he should re¡main a significant part of the team, even if he is a part of a crowded backcourt.

But, under the assumption that the Knicks are intent on trading him, how he starts off the season in the first couple months could have a large impact on how New York looks in the postseason.

His-early season production, or lack thereof, could easily be the difference between them acquiring Diabaté or settling for someone worse. If the Knicks find the center that the entire league knows they are looking for thanks to McBride, though, New York foregoing a lot of the offseason options could pay off in a major way.

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