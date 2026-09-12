Knicks Just Got the Push They Needed to Make a Center Signing

The Knicks' strategy to not rush into any center signings over the past weeks has been a sound one. It allowed the team to see if any more targets become available, and that's certainly come true. However, remaining patient also opened the door for new threats to emerge, which has also come true.

On Friday, it was revealed starting Suns center Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum and required surgery that could cause him to miss the next five months. This is a significant blow to Phoenix as it sidelines the team's reigning rebounds leader (8.0 per game); he also was the only Sun to average over 5.1 boards during this past campaign.

Update - While there is no timeline being given on how long Mark Williams will be out. From what I am being told we should expect at least 5 months recovering from shoulder surgery. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 11, 2026

Losing the 7-foot-1 Williams for a majority of this season means the Suns need to add some size and depth in a hurry. That could result in one of New York's preferred big men coming off of the board, so it can longer afford to drag its feet.

Knicks need to make a center move before Suns beat them to the punch

Prior to this development, the Knicks had less immediate pressure to make an addition. Though there's a third-string need, the options are flawed regardless of whether the team goes with an older vet or an inexperienced younger player, so it was best for New York to hold off and see which players it could get with zero strings attached to maintain flexibility ahead of opening night.

However, Phoenix entering the center market complicates things. The Suns' major injury loss opens up a huge opportunity that's going to be attractive to anyone still in search of a job at this point in the season.

The one obvious route the Knicks could go at center is signing one of the aging vets still on the board, or hosting a training camp battle with several and hoping a worthy candidate emerges. In fact, New York's been sniffing around this kind of player in recent days. But suddenly those ideal tryout options might be more interested in what Phoenix can offer, instead of fighting for playing time behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

In addition, the Suns could now lure away one of the younger and unproven players the Knicks might be interested in. Recent days have seen the likes of Hunter Dickinson and Julian Reese become available. They, along with Summer League standout Liam Robbins, gave New York some promising options to fill its three vacant two-ways spots. Yet there's good reason for Phoenix to also set its sights on those players, since it needs cheaper depth to bide time until Williams' return.

All of this adds up to Rose no longer being able to freely play the market and watch any more cuts unfold. If there's a player available right now that he likes, he has to make an offer, since the Suns may be doing the same.

Phoenix would even have the edge in terms of role it can tempt any free agent big with, which may end up being a deciding factor for some. Though the Suns' remaining bigs in Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro are promising, they're also still finding their NBA footing, which gives an outside addition a chance to pass them up on the depth chart.

That said, the Knicks taking initiative and beating Phoenix to the punch on any free free agent could go a long way toward winning them over. There might not be a ton of minutes for a third big, but Drummond also isn't set in stone on a one-year deal and comes to the Big Apple with his own flaws, so there is some rotation upside still.

In addition, it'd be difficult to pass up a shot at playing a needed role for the defending champs. The exposure and career benefits of succeeding in New York are well known after the team's title win. While the Suns are a consistent playoff team in recent years, no one is viewing them as real contenders in 2026-27.

These advantages should put the Knicks at the top of any free agent's wish list, but they don't guarantee a center New York fancies is going to wait around for them if Phoenix comes calling. With camp getting closer by the day, this seems like the nudge that could finally lead to a signing by Rose.

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