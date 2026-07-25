Kel'el Ware Trade Would Be a Dream for Knicks, But It's Also Unlikely

The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga mercifully ended a few weeks ago with Milwaukee trading the former MVP to Miami. The New York Knicks winning a championship all but ended his dream of playing in the Big Apple, but Leon Rose could try to benefit thanks to the how the sweepstakes went down.

Kel'El Ware trade is worth Knicks exploring despite the numerous hurdles

One of the main pieces going back to the Bucks is second-year big man Kel’el Ware. The 22-year-old has shown promise and figures to be a key cog of their rebuilding process.

That hasn’t stopped some Knicks hopefuls of whispering about the idea of landing Ware as the answer to the departure of Mitchell Robinson. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports proposed the pie-in-the sky idea of Ware as a potential Knicks trade target a few weeks back.

This is my ultra aggressive backup center idea for the Knicks:



Offer the Bucks a 2032 swap and a 2033 unprotected first for Kel’El Ware.



CAA guy. Two cheap years left. Ultra-talented. Get him in a winning culture, try to develop him into the long-term 4 once Hart ages out. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 2, 2026

New York has only two centers currently on the roster, and with an unattractive pool of free agents left, a trade represents the best chance to truly improve at the position.

Notably, Rose ascended up the NBA ranks as a power agent for many years at CAA, who also represents Ware. The Knicks have had their share of CAA-related transactions during this recent era. From Tom Thibodeau to Julius Randle to Jalen Brunson to Karl-Anthony Towns, the connection runs deep.

Then there's the salary element, which works in New York's favor. Ware only makes $4.6 million, so it's a pretty easy number to work with. Pacome Dadiet, who's a walking trade exception with a $2.9 million expiring deal, would cover a chunk of the matching salary needed.

Tyler Kolek makes $2.2 million and did star at Marquette University nearby, so he could also be packaged in a deal with several draft picks attached. If the Knicks don't plan on re-signing Miles McBride, perhaps he gets sent out to replace some of the pick value.

However, it's not so much about the players as it is about how much Milwaukee values Ware. He wasn't just a throw-in to the Giannis swap but a featured piece to push the trade over the finish line. The Bucks don't make this deal without having already envisioned how Ware fits into their future.

Despite still developing as a defensive anchor, Ware's two-way potential is tantalizing. In 77 regular-season games this past season, the 15th overall pick of the 2024 draft averaged 11.1 points, 9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 22.1 minutes. He shot 39.5% from three-point range on three attempts per game.

Those number hint that the recently minted 22-year-old has only scratched the surface of his potential as he prepares for his third campaign.

There have been questions about Ware's motor and mindset. Future Hall of Fame coach Erik Spoelstra wasn't scared to vent his frustrations and challenge Ware to be more consistent. This is why the youngster started only 34 games and was absent for crunch time more often than not.

But as Milwaukee charts a path forward without one of its top players in franchise history, a cost-controlled talent like Ware could be essential to the next generation of Bucks basketball. This means he won't be easily parted with, and even a slew of second-round picks or a future first might not be enough to tempt the Bucks so early into having the young big man on board.

Ware's appeal to New York is obvious. Ware would provide insurance off the bench and similar spacing to what Towns currently gives. The two big men could also play alongside one another in double-big lineups. A trade of this magnitude would put a bow on this roster, so it's the kind of all-in move that's worth considering as threats around the league reload to try and take the Knicks down.

Far and away, Ware is the most talented player in New York's price range in terms of salary and assets required to get a deal done. Even if Rose ponied up, there's no guarantee Milwaukee obliges.

Assuming the Bucks turn the Knicks down, Milwaukee could still help out on the center front.

Jericho Sims opted into his contract of $2.5 million for this upcoming season, and a swap for Dadiet plus perhaps a second-round pick sweetener works. He’s played well since getting more run with the Bucks and could help hold down the fort until the trade deadline.