Liam Robbins' Knicks Outlook Is Complicated After Sign-and-Waive

One of the first moves the Knicks made during their recent signing spree was inking inexperienced center Liam Robbins to an Exhibit 10 deal. Many were happy with this news, as it hinted that Robbins—a Summer League standout for New York— would be in the mix for a two-way contract this preseason.

However, that dream got complicated on Wednesday, as it was revealed the Knicks had waived the 27-year-old center. This instead sets him up to join the team's G League affiliate, since E10 contracts often involve signing a player to secure their G League rights, then waiving said player, which is exactly what happened with Robbins.

It's not all bad news for anyone hoping he may crack the Knicks' roster, as he could still sign a two-way or standard contract with New York in the coming weeks despite this. However, it could hint that Robbins needs a little more development before he's a serious consideration for the team's NBA roster.

Liam Robbins might be side project at center for Knicks after his release

The Knicks reuniting, in some fashion, with Robbins is likely due to the usual reasons a team signs seven-foot, 250-pound people. They need bigs, desperately—the more skilled, the better, but for now New York needs size, period. After Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, the next-tallest Knick is Mo Diawara. That’s no way to stage a serious title defense.

There’s perhaps more projecting with Robbins than most of the other two-way contract candidates. That tends to happen with a 27-year-old who has a grand total of 57 career minutes under their belt who’s spent the past two years playing for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd and Rip City Remix. So what do the Knicks see in him?

Robbins was SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He brings legit size to the five-spot, essential for New York given the likelihood that Towns will miss games at some point, and assuredly get in foul trouble. It’s odd to sign a player as inexperienced and as old as Robbins, but his legs probably have more miles left on them than the average 27-year-old pro baller's.

Robbins showed some three-point chops in college, particularly at Vanderbilt. Whether the Knicks will want him shooting the long ball is a fair question.

When Isaiah Hartenstein signed with New York, he was coming off a year he'd made 14-of-30 from deep for the Clippers (47%). His first year as a Knick, Hartenstein made just 8-of-37 (22%), and that was the end of that experiment. Towns and Drummond can both space behind the arc. Will Mike Brown demand the same of his third-string center?

There’s a lot of buzz that the signings of John Konchar and Drew Eubanks could point to the front office trading a bench guard to clear room for a third big. In signing Eubanks to non-guaranteed pact, the Knicks are acknowledging there’s no slam-dunk candidate available right now; if there were, and they could afford him, they'd already have done so.

When the quality you want is out of reach, the oldest trick in the book is to mask that lack with an abundance of quantity. And again, 84 inches tall and 250 pounds is a lot of quantity.

Robbins wouldn’t have agreed to a brief signing and then waiving if he had a better offer from another team. For the Knicks, so tight up against the second apron they can barely breathe, that matters.

Last year it was clear going into the season the Knicks didn’t have a traditional backup point guard, one who could relieve Jalen Brunson of some of his ballhandling duties. It took until February for them to add Jose Alvarado. By putting Robbins on standby in the the G League, the Knicks give themselves some depth to develop in the short-term, while long-term making it easier to cut an end-of-the-bench type like Robbins when/if a better option becomes available.

Last season Ariel Hukporti, the third-string center, was not one of New York’s three, five or even 10 most important players. But when the Knicks were short-handed at the start of the season, Hukporti started two of the first three games. When they needed a spot starter in December, in January and in April, he was there. In the title-clinching Game 5 in San Antonio, he didn’t even play two minutes, but that was enough time to contribute a key blocked shot as the Knicks completed yet another comeback.

If Robbins brings as much to the table as Hukporti, the Knicks may be spraying champagne against next June. But he'll have to fight for an opportunity like that as he possibly heads to the G League with New York.

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