Liam Robbins's Chances of Knicks Return Keep Going Up

Another week, another potential center target off the board for the Knicks. This time it's Nick Richards, who was the only big man left available in free agency worth giving a guaranteed contract.

Though missing out on Richards does prompt worry, it also provides some clarity on New York's approach. The team has little choice but to rely on veteran tryouts and two-way deals for center depth now, considering how a trade has been impossible for Leon Rose to pull off this summer.

With a big fish like Richards out of the way, this could only increase the chances of Summer League standout Liam Robbins being brought back this preseason.

Liam Robbins makes even more sense for Knicks as a two-way signing now

The primary obstacle in the way of Robbins coming back would be a higher-end third center landing in the Big Apple. Then there'd be much less emphasis on the position needed ahead of opening night, which could lead to a smaller pool of bigs being considered in training camp.

Yet so far, no such threats for Robbins have materialized. A trade with the Hornets (Moussa Diabate, Ryan Kalkbrenner) or Pelicans (Yves Missi, Karlo Matković) both look unlikely to begin the year. And the center the Knicks tried to sign right after Summer League, Moussa Cissé, had his contract matched by the Mavericks to bring him back to Dallas.

As a result, Robbins could have a shot at not just a two-way deal, but even competing for the third-string center job on the main roster. While there are some vets left in free agency like Kelly Olynyk, Bismack Biyombo and Dwight Powell, no one still available is strong enough to just be handed the job. Instead, they're going to have to earn it in a camp battle.

Any well-rounded competition will also feature eager up-and-comers, and Robbins provides that. He's had a taste of NBA action in his young career, playing 13 games for the Bucks in 2024-25, but he's still seeking out his first full campaign at this level.

The seven-footer made his hunger clear in Las Vegas, as he said all the right things to try and sway New York to give him a chance.

"I'm someone who can come in, give good energy, play D and play The Knick Way…championship effort"



–– Center prospect Liam Robbins to @CassidyHubbarth as Knicks get 1st summer W:



🫈15 points

🫈6-13 FG

🫈1 three

🫈5 boards

🫈3 offensive

🫈3 assists

🫈2 steals

🫈4 blocks pic.twitter.com/yWSGuLmX84 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 13, 2026

His play on the court also gives plenty of motivation to take a deeper look here. He showcased his offensive skills at Summer League, scoring at least 13 points in each of the team's last three games. Robbins took over physically as well, logging a pair of four-block contests and corralling nine rebounds against the Warriors.

Considering Robbins hasn't been scooped up yet, that opens up a few possibilities. First, teams around the league may still be sleeping on him, which works in New York's favor if they bring him in on a non-guaranteed deal. It's also possible he's had contact with the Knicks and is just waiting on them to determine what kind of contract they want to offer him.

The cleanest route would be to sign Robbins to one of the team's currently three vacant two-way spots. This would take him off the market and lock him into being part of New York's plans for 2026-27. He'd then be able to develop in the organization between both the G League and NBA, which could unearth some of the flashes of potential he's shown.

However, the Knicks might prefer to maintain as much flexibility as possible as they still scour for a center upgrade. In that case, they could try to lure Robbins in with a tryout deal that has nothing attached, so he could be cut at the end of the preseason without being on the hook for anything.

Both options have risks. They could commit to Robbins on a two-way, but then have someone they like even more become available in the coming weeks with no way to add them. But going the non-guaranteed tryout route leaves the door open for another team to beat their offer.

That being said, New York has all the reason in the world to secure another look at Robbins, even if it's just for camp. The team has reached the bottom of the barrel in terms of free agents, and while some have more recognizable names than Robbins, those same vets also aren't what they once were. Meanwhile, Robbins brings an exciting air of unknown and possibility.

Robbins is a worthwhile player to at least evaluate up close and personal with NBA-level talent around him. He could turn out to be a pleasant surprise for the Knicks, who must leave no stone unturned as their bigger swings fail to connect.

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