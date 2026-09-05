Making Sense of Knicks' Surprise John Konchar Rumor

The two obvious places the Knicks need to make signings are at center, and in the two-way department. However, it turns out that's not where they're only looking in the lead up to training camp.

SNY's Ian Begley reported on Thursday that veteran guard/forward John Konchar is on the team's "radar" following his release this past week.

This news is a surprise, considering New York's pretty set on the wing with its returning and re-signed faces. However, this intel could carry a few implications.

What John Konchar rumor could mean for the Knicks

First and foremost, Konchar could be someone the team has mild interest in and simply wants to take a closer look at now in case he's ever needed down the line. He's been entrenched with the Grizzlies for the past 6.5 seasons, but his trade to Utah and recent release have put him on the open market, making this an opportune time to gather more info on him, as he can meet with any team.

However, if the Knicks are seriously considering signing him, then that could mean they have more questions about their wing rotation than most would've thought.

While it's been assumed the collection of Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Mohamed Diawara was locked in as the main depth behind Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, each player also enters the season with some uncertainty.

McBride is on the heels of a disappointing playoff run and looms as a trade candidate. Shamet is prone to hot and cold stretches, plus has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. Clarkson's changed his focus as a player but has been less explosive as a result. Then there's Diawara, who's ripe with potential but still fully needs to prove he's worth a rotation role.

New York could be worried that simply running things back with the same group leads to stagnation or those aforementioned flaws becoming even more troublesome. The perfect way to keep guys on their toes, then, is to bring in some new blood.

John Konchar could bring a little bit of everything to the Knicks if they take a closer look. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Konchar isn't an All-Star, he is an established veteran who could apply some pressure. He carved out a sustained run in Memphis as a key reserve thanks to his high motor and connective play that brings a spark to the second unit.

Over his six seasons with the Grizzlies, Konchar posted per-36 minutes averages of 8.9 points, 8.3 points and 2.9 assists while hitting 36.1% of his shots from three, showcasing a player who can help in numerous areas and will do the dirty work like crashing the boards.

At first glance, Konchar seems like a major threat to Clarkson given the overlap and shared priorities of both players. The latter did receive a guaranteed one-year deal from the Knicks this offseason to return, so that provides some security.

But Clarkson also gave up his no-trade rights as part of that deal, which would be relevant if New York did sign Konchar and Dec. 15 (when Clarkson and other free agents who signed this offseason are first eligible to be traded) rolls around.

Yet, these Konchar whispers have reason to at least put McBride, Shamet and Diawara on edge as well. Konchar splits his time between shooting guard and small forward with his 6-foot-5 size. He puts an emphasis on strong defense and knock-down shots.

Those are all traits that the trio possesses as well, so the fact that New York is sniffing around a player of the same kind of mold hints at not being totally satisfied or open to a change. Any one of McBride, Shamet or Diawara could theoretically be traded, and the latter two signed extensions with potential outs for the Knicks to use if they disappoint.

That isn't to say anyone is in immediate danger or on the chopping block. This could be Leon Rose just doing some due diligence on a player who's become available unexpectedly. But it does prompt some questions about how set in stone the Knicks' current wing depth really is if they're considering another move here.

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