Knicks Just Set Up a Future Jordan Clarkson Trade With Bold Move

Jordan Clarkson's return to the Knicks was a win on multiple fronts. After all, he took a cheap deal, is willing to take on an inconsistent role and he's a veteran with a proven skill set.

However, there's also pressure on New York as it looks to defend a title. That creates the potential for aggressive moves during the regular season if there's an upgrade available.

Unfortunately for Clarkson, it seems he could be affected most by this reality. On Tuesday, it was reported by Hoops Rumors' Luke Adams that the vet waived the no-trade power he was entitled to as a free agent re-signing with a team on a one-year deal.

Jock Landale, Jordan Clarkson, and Charles Bassey waived their right to veto trades in 2026/27, plus more contract details from around the NBA: https://t.co/WigqjEtxAE — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) July 14, 2026

Clarkson wasn't the only player in the NBA to make this sacrifice; the Hawks' Jock Landale and the Warriors' Charles Bassey both did this as well. But notably, those two are also on teams that are threats to make moves in-season or at the trade deadline.

As a result, it's hard to view this as anything other than the Knicks quietly admitting Clarkson is far from guaranteed to stick around all season.

Jordan Clarkson putting his fate in Knicks' hands opens door for trade down the line

Though Clarkson fits right in, given he was willing to play on the minimum and just won a championship with New York, there's also reason for the team to have him waive these rights as part of his return.

After all, Clarkson didn't exactly shine brightly in 2025-26. His 8.6 ppg was nearly half of his previous season's figure (16.2), and he largely abandoned his three-point shot (down to 3.0 attempts after 6.3 in 2024-25), removing a valuable tool to keep defenses scared.

His contributions to the Knicks' NBA Finals run were also pretty tame. Aside from his decent Game 3 (10 points, two three-point makes) against the Spurs, Clarkson didn't register double-digit scoring in any other contest. And his 10.8 minutes per game show that head coach Mike Brown didn't play him more than completely necessary.

Jordan Clarkson was a non-factor throughout the Knicks' NBA Finals run this spring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's the fact that the Knicks added a potential steal in rookie Tyler Nickel, who has a path to chipping in right away given he can light it up from deep, and fellow draft pick Jack Kayil is starting to flash potential as well.

New York doesn't have many minutes to spare, but Clarkson would be the most obvious demotion candidate to nurture Nickel's three-point upside and Kayil's combo-guard profile (if they prove they're NBA-ready).

Then there's the Knicks' center need. As of this moment, the team has no third-string center to either develop for the long term or challenge the new backup, Andre Drummond. That's a problem, especially since Drummond is only likely a one-year rental.

Clarkson's reputation won't be in the gutter entirely despite a down season.

As the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year award winner, every franchise around the league knows what he's capable of without even demanding starter's minutes. His ability to score in bunches (17.6 ppg in four seasons before joining New York) will interest teams in need of some juice there as well.

Jordan Clarkson, instant offense 🇵🇭😤 pic.twitter.com/GPD7jC28zb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 10, 2026

By having Clarkson waive his no-trade rights, the Knicks can use him as bait, especially if they don't address center with a higher-end name in the coming weeks. Since the team avoided the second apron, they can combine salaries in trades, so Clarkson could be packaged with another player or just picks to land big man help.

Of course, New York's needs could be different by late January as well, so Leon Rose may be scouting ahead of the trade deadline for another position. Or Rose could decide it's better to offload Clarkson for an asset if his return goes even worse than this past campaign.

For a franchise dealing with spending constraints while aiming for a title, having options is the best assurance they can give themselves when it comes to roster building. This scenario may not have been Clarkson's ideal, since he could be on the move without any control, but it's the best-case scenario for the Knicks.