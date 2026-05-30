Mitchell Robinson Injury Tracker: Everything We Know Ahead of Finals

The Knicks' injury-filled season is giving them one last test in the final series of the playoffs, as big man Mitchell Robinson nurses a broken pinky days before the NBA Finals.

At the moment, there's more questions than answers with the big man, but some useful details have emerged. Let's check in on the current status of Robinson's injury, which we'll provide continuous updates on as more info comes out before Game 1 on Wednesday.

Latest updates on Mitchell Robinson's injury for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

After the initial shocking news that Robinson broke his pinky that arrived Thursday night, a few more insights came Friday.

First up was from ESPN's Shams Charania, who revealed Robinson already had surgery on his pinky, and also said the center is planing to suit up in Game 1 while wearing a brace. Soon after, respected injury analyst Jeff Stotts noted the quickest recovery from pinky surgery in the NBA dating back to 2005 was 14 days.

In the afternoon, Mike Brown gave a few updates to the media. He surprised many by clarifying that Robinson's injury did not occur in Game 4 against the Cavaliers, which was the leading theory. Brown also said it didn't come from an ensuing practice, creating even more confusion about what really caused this sudden surgery.

Mike Brown shares that Mitchell Robinson did not break his pinky during game action or during practice pic.twitter.com/Rz0PdnXgX0 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) May 29, 2026

Shortly after, SNY's Ian Begley followed up from practice, claiming that Robinson "is still pushing to play" after initially reporting that the big is hopeful to not miss any time with this injury. Previously, Begley had pointed out that a player being willing to play through issues like this one can impact a team's decision to let them return to the court even if they're not at 100%.

"The idea that Robinson is gung ho on playing is a good sign for the Knicks"@IanBegley reports on Mitchell Robinson's pinky injury and his chances of playing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/Edlg8spMb0 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) May 29, 2026

Then in the evening, Robinson himself broke his silence on his pinky. He made a lighthearted Instagram post with an image featuring Jordan Clarkson using his noted "healing" powers on the injured finger, which seems to tease the New York center thinking he's going to be okay despite this hiccup.

Mitchell Robinson on IG:



Seems to be in good spirits pic.twitter.com/tbL6nz1dd8 — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) May 29, 2026

Is Mitchell Robinson playing for Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

At the moment, it's entirely too difficult to say if Robinson will, in fact, suit up for Game 1.

The initial vibe from him seems to be one on the optimistic side, considering the reporting he's pushing to miss zero time and his Instagram post making the light of the situation. There is reason to believe in this, too, considering players can tape up this kind of injury and still be able to contribute.

And in Robinson's case as a non-shooter, this injured pinky is less of a massive deal. His biggest focus is on disrupting shots, grabbing rebounds and using his athleticism on offense. The first one is entirely doable without even using his pinky. The second and third roles are more difficult with the injury, but not impossible since he has an entire off hand to still use.

That said, there's no telling how his pinky will respond to the surgery. It's a tricky injury considering how important that finger is to ball control, which Robinson needs to help limit opposing possessions and finish the few looks he gets on offense. The quickest recovery since 2005 being 14 days also paints a dire picture for the big, who could come back too early and risk missing the rest of the series if he doesn't let the full rehab play out.

Either the Thunder or Spurs will make sure to fully test that pinky as well, which puts a target on him and could disrupt whatever plans the Knicks have for him if they successfully disrupt him. All of this lends itself to New York playing it safe and trying to get by without him in Game 1 while leaning more on Karl-Anthony Towns.