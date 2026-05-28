Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Suffers Brutal Finger Injury Ahead of NBA Finals

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has broken his right pinky finger, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday. The details of how Robinson suffered the injury were not immediately revealed.

There is currently no timetable for Robinson’s return, which means he could miss a portion or potentially all of the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the Finals is set for Wednesday, June 3, with the Knicks facing off against either the Spurs or the Thunder. Here’s the full NBA Finals schedule, with the Knicks’ opponent TBD:

Game 1: Knicks @ TBD on Wednesday, June 3

Game 2: Knicks @ TBD on Friday, June 5

Game 3: TBD @ Knicks on Monday, June 8

Game 4: TBD @ Knicks on Wednesday, June 10

Game 5 (if necessary): Knicks @ TBD on Saturday, June 13

Game 6 (if necessary): TBD @ Knicks on Tuesday, June 16

Game 7 (if necessary): Knicks @ TBD on Friday, June 19

Robinson, 28, is playing in his eighth season in New York and appeared in 60 regular season games in 2026, the most since his 2021-22 campaign. The seven-foot big has served as a formidable force off the glass for the Knicks averaging 4.2 offensive rebounds per game entering the playoffs.

Mitchell Robinson’s absence will be a problem regardless of who the Knicks are facing in the Finals

If Robinson doesn’t recover in time for the Finals, the Knicks will have to pivot to other ways to defend against either San Antonio or Oklahoma City, who boast seven-footers in Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, respectively.

Robinson’s injury coming is a brutal break for the Knicks, as they are sure to be facing a talented big on the other side of the court no matter which team they’re up against. New York has reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 and are seeking their first championship since ‘73.

Following a nervy first-round matchup against the Hawks, New York has gone on a red-hot, record-setting postseason run during which they’ve annihilated their foes in the East. 11 of their 12 playoffs wins have come by double digits, with the Knicks most recently sweeping the Cavaliers in four games in the Eastern Conference finals.

If Robinson misses time, the play of Karl-Anthony Towns will become even more critical to their success. We could also see backup center Ariel Hukporti get more minutes on the court. The German started just five games in the regular season and has played sparingly across the postseason stretch.

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