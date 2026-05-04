Knicks May Take Long Look at Hawks Backup in Free Agency After Series Win

The end of the first round has not only helped the Knicks get a better view of their personnel but also assess possible players to keep tabs on ahead of free agency. After all, the sting of a postseason exit may prompt some teams to go in a different direction with certain guys.

The Hawks, after losing in blowout fashion to end their series against New York, will certainly be a team that ponders some changes. That's especially intriguing for the Knicks, who just got an up-close look at that roster.

One notable pending free agent for Atlanta is center Jock Landale. While the Australian didn't actually play in the first round, he could still be on the Knicks' radar when free agency rolls around.

Jock Landale could give Knicks a cheaper stretch-big in free agency

Though Landale finished the season on a low note, missing the Hawks' final five games and the entire six-game series due to an ankle sprain, he otherwise enjoyed a career year. The 6-foot-11 big man smashed his previous points per game best (6.6) with 10.6 over 68 appearances for both the Grizzlies and Atlanta.

Notably, this rise in scoring coincided with the Aussie making huge strides beyond the arc. He majorly increased his three-point attempts per game, notching a career high with 2.8, and knocked them down at a promising 38.3% clip. Meanwhile, he increased his impact on the boards, logging 5.7 RPG on the year -- including 6.5 per game while seeing over 23 minutes a night in Memphis.

Landale, embracing his floor-stretching capabilities at his size, could be of interest to New York. He'd offer at least some of what makes Karl-Anthony Towns such a problem for defenses with his shooting threat, and allow the Knicks to maintain a similar attack should Towns need to sit for extended periods or even miss time.

That's noteworthy considering the state of the Knicks' center rotation is in flux as Mitchell Robinson prepares for unrestricted free agency. Another team could not only offer more money but also attract him by offering a big role. A newly minted 28-year-old, Robinson has every reason to pursue what would be best for him at this stage in his career. Though he's loved and appreciated in the Big Apple, he may want more room to stretch his legs.

Landale is not a 1:1 replacement. He's not a defensive whiz, as he posted a whopping 118.9 defensive rating in 45 games with the Grizzlies this season. That number improved to 111.7 in 23 Hawks appearances. Still, he's not an athletic force like Robinson, which presents a key element lost.

However, Landale's strong rebounding in 2025-26 would fit in perfectly if Robinson were to exit. So would the fact that Landale signed a veteran minimum this past offseason, and he shouldn't be in line for any big pay raise as a more reserve big who's turning 31 in October.

Landale could also be one part of the equation to replace Robinson. New York boasts three picks in the upcoming 2026 draft, and one of those selections could be aimed at finding a high-flying defensive presence. That'd create a legitimate big-man stable with a star Towns, a capable veteran backup in Landale, and a rookie who could be an energizer while also being developed into possibly something more.

The Knicks, with another deep playoff run cooking, will certainly be a place that commands the attention of vets who want to chase a ring. That only works in their favor if they need a new backup, as they could pursue Landale while also bringing in others to see who proves themself worthy of relieving Towns.