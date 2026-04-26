Mohamed Diawara Sealed His Knicks Playoff Fate in Postseason Debut

The Knicks' dominant win over the Hawks in Game 4 saw the first instance of garbage time in this tightly contested series. Though Mike Brown still leaned on his top guys to close things out on Saturday, he was able to hand the baton off to his deeper reserves with a few minutes remaining.

This allowed rookie Mohamed Diawara to make his playoff debut after being glued to the bench, and he stood out amongst the bench players -- but for the wrong reasons. The promising youngster who had a rotation role in his first year seemed unready for the postseason lights as he struggled offensively in this brief glimpse.

Considering how low Diawara's chances were already to see meaningful time in the playoffs, this showing just reaffirmed New York's treatment of him as an emergency-only option.

Mohamed Diawara wasted chance to make good first playoff impression on Knicks' coaches

Now, It's understandable that Diawara wasn't firing on all cylinders in Game 4. He was thrown right into the fire and pressed for time with the game winding down, all while being extremely cold in terms of prep, having last touched the floor on April 12.

That said, it would've been nice to see something better from him on the scoring side. The rookie took three of the team's six shot attempts over the final 3:35, but all were off the mark. Though being aggressive isn't a bad thing, when those decisions don't result in points and his teammates were able to do more for less, it's not a great look.

Diawara's shot quality also left a lot to be desired. His first attempt was an awkward drive to the hoop that resulted in an off-balance hook/layup that didn't even touch the rim with the shot clock running out. Then the rookie settled for a pull-up long two off a screen with eight seconds left to work with. And his final shot was another clumsy drive to the hoop that was all back rim after messy footwork.

Meawnhile, Landry Shamet knocked down a three over the final 3:35. Tyler Kolek hit a nice runner for the team's final bucket and had a block on the last possession. Big man Ariel Hukporti didn't score, but he provided great energy with a block and two offensive rebounds in his stint.

It was a surprise to see Diawara so out of sorts when he had a part in the rotation during the regular season. Though he wasn't afford huge minutes or opportunities, he flashed some of his scoring upside as a young pro with an 18-point performance on Dec. 29.

Most notably, his Game 4 dud comes on the heels of his name being thrown as someone for Mike Brown to consider earlier in this series when the bench was lifeless.

In theory, Diawara provided an intriguing wing option who could bring a spark with his size and shooting (36.9% from deep in 2025-26) potential. This was especially needed with Shamet going from 23.0 minutes per game during the campaign to unplayable against the Hawks. Miles McBride also began this series in the gutter, while Jordan Clarkson has been solid but nothing incredible.

However, McBride started to get going in Game 3, which quieted the conversation around bench changes. Brown has upped the minutes for Jose Alvarado and his starters as well, making up the difference for Shamet's suddenly evaporated role.

All of this left Diawara watch an opportunity start to open before closing almost completely shut again. Getting on the floor in Game 4 presented one fleeting chance to change his fortunes and give the team something to consider even as their rotation starts to take its final playoff form.

Yet, there wasn't much of anything from Diawara on Saturday for Brown and co. to feel good about him playing when things really matter, so the rookie's extended bench stay seems destined to continue now.