NBA Insider Thinks Spurs May Have Fallen Into the Knicks' Trap

The New York Knicks have a way of deceiving opponents and on-lookers as to how a series is going. The San Antonio Spurs may be the latest victims.

The Knicks hold a 1-0 series lead over the Spurs in the NBA Finals. Their Game 1 win was a gritty one, in which the Knicks fell behind by double-digits twice, only to come back and take the game for good in the fourth quarter.

As has often been the case in recent years, the Knicks’ defense, combined with second-chance opportunities, momentous shots from role players, and Jalen Brunson’s clutch heroics allowed them to claw back into the game and snatch the win.

After the game, Spurs guard Stephon Castle told reporters that he and his teammates are not worried about the Game 1 result.

“I don’t think we have anything to be too worried about. Obviously, we feel like we’re the better team," Castle said. “We didn’t play well, still had a chance to win, so…”

Of course, Castle will say this: the Spurs led most of the game and held a one-point lead with about two minutes to play. They very nearly took Game 1. There is lots of series still to be played.

However, Brian Windhorst argued on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the Knicks have this effect on opponents, analysts, and fans: they can play poorly for stretches, hang around, and steal wins. Opponents can feel like the Knicks got lucky and that they are the better team.

Brian Windhorst on Stephon Castle comments saying Spurs don’t have nothing to worry about, obviously feel like we’re the better team:



“When I hear the Spurs players basically say it’s not them it’s us. It takes me back to last year when the Knicks played the Celtics, and takes… pic.twitter.com/hrDfmmGZlH — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 5, 2026

Windhorst referenced the Knicks’ semifinals upset of the Boston Celtics last season and the Knicks’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

“When I hear the Spurs players basically say, ‘it’s not them it’s us,’ It takes me back to last year when the Knicks played the Celtics, and takes me back to last round when the Cavs saying, ‘Analytically, we think we’re ahead. The Knicks do this to teams — this is what the Knicks do. And look, last year when I was in Boston and I watch the Knicks get up 1-0 that’s the vibe I had. I was like, ‘Well this, this, and this happened, but I think the Celtics are the better team.’

“How many times do the Knicks have to do this to their opponents for everybody recognizes this is what they do?”

Windhorst in particular seemed to be referencing the Knicks coming back from 20-point deficits in Games 1 and 2 against the Celtics to take a 2-0 lead. They eventually won in six games.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson was roundly mocked for saying during the conference finals that the Cavaliers, analytically, had played better than the Knicks in two out of three games. This was after the Knicks came back from 21 down in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Cavs to win the game in overtime. The Knicks went on to sweep the series.

There are plenty of other examples in the Brunson era where the Knicks have trailed big during games, only to come back and win. The Knicks had four comebacks from 20 points down in last year’s playoffs alone.

There is something in the Knicks’ DNA that allows them to hang around in games and remain confident that they’ll come back. The more they do it, the more that ability will self-perpetuate.

The Spurs could be the latest team to experience that the Knicks don’t need to be the better team for 48 minutes to win.