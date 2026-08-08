New Info on Knicks’ Preseason Just Adds Pressure for Mohamed Diawara

It's been less than two months since the Knicks last took the court, but many are itching to see the champs suit up again, especially as they look to defend their title.

Well, it turns out New York is playing sooner than most may think, as the Wizards announced they'll be facing the Knicks on Sep. 8 as part of preseason play. This is the earliest exhibition that's been revealed for New York so far, and it also means the team will be back on the floor in just two months' time.

While preseason isn't the biggest of deals, it is an important opportunity for players whose roles are still to-be-determined. That reality should light a new fire under Mohamed Diawara to make the most of his remaining offseason in preparation, especially after his dismal performance in Summer League.

Mohamed Diawara needs a strong preseason for Knicks if he's going to see a minutes bump

The last time Diawara was seen on the court, he was stinking it up in Vegas. The young wing posted an ugly 3.5 ppg while shooting 7.1%—no, that's not a typo—from the field and 10% from deep. He attempted 14 combined shots in two games, so Diawara had chances to put the ball in the hoop and he simply couldn't.

This was concerning to see from a player who's generated considerable hype with his early flashes. Many subscribe to the idea that Diawara has the most alluring potential of all the Knicks' young pieces, and he could potentially become a good enough player to be part of New York's core, whether soon or in the future.

Those hopes were reinforced when the team extended him on a four-year deal this offseason. Yet the fact he wasn't a standout against inferior competition in Vegas, compared to what he faced last season, set off some alarm bells. It'd be disappointing if Diawara had felt he's "made it" given his extension, and thus didn't take prep for Summer League serious enough.

No matter the reason or excuse for that letdown, he won't have the same room for error during the upcoming season. The Knicks have already brought back every player who's in the way of Diawara seeing more playing time, which should be perceived by him as a challenge to prove he's rotation-worthy.

He can start to build that case in preseason. It's going to be a step up in level of opponents from Summer League, even though there's lower stakes, so a strong showing could make the team drop any qualms it has about his Vegas play.

He'll also get the best of both worlds where he can play alongside New York's stellar main contributors (which will help him get better looks), but have opportunities to be used more heavily when playing with bench units as well. It's possible being on the floor with Jalen Brunson and co., rather than the random assortment of players the Knicks brought to Vegas, helps boost Diawara's game by proxy.

A good preseason isn't owed to Diawara, though, as Summer League showed. While he possesses an enticing blend of playmaking, attacking and shooting, it's all about putting those tools to actual use when he's on the floor, and on a consistent basis. Diawara struggled even in garbage time in the postseason, so he has obvious work to do before he's considered for a legitimate rotation role.

This makes it essential he locks in for the final month and half-ish before training camp. The work he puts in now is directly going to impact how ready he might be to make headway on earning a rotation spot in the early going.

Encouragingly, Diawara's been seen working on his game this offseason, with a recent collection of highlights showing the Frenchman focusing on his three-point game and looking great while doing so.

Mohamed Diawara back at it weeks after getting his fractured left ring finger repaired

(📸: Upsilon Basketball) pic.twitter.com/P7xCAScZtB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 3, 2026

It's nice to see that Diawara's staying active, but the news that preseason hoops are only two months away should provide extra motivation for the youngster to do all he can to hit the ground running once New York's roster gets together again.