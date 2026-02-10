Bold Picks and Predictions for Knicks Home Face Off vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks remember all too well the very intense match-up against the Indiana Pacers that went to six games last May. Tonight, the two meet again for a game that will have a playoff atmosphere.

Let's be honest. This roster the Pacers have is completely different from the one they’ve had over the last two seasons, when they reached both Conference and Finals appearances. It's been affected by season-ending injuries to Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin and Johnny Furphy, as well as the departure of their young rising star, Bennedict Mathurin. This has looked like a punt season for the Pacers, as they are currently the last seed in the Eastern Conference at 13-44.

On the other hand, for the Knicks, their core is pretty much intact, missing only Miles “Deuce” McBride, but New York native Jose Alvarado has been inserted into his spot. Other injuries have befallen Mitchell Robinson, with O.G. Anunoby as questionable. However, the Knicks are rolling at 34-19, winning 9 of their last 10 games and sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. So they still have more firepower than the Knicks.

Dec 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The game will be competitive early on

Much like their first matchup in December, where the Knicks pulled away 114-113. This game will start much of the same. There is a sense of importance to this matchup. For much of the time, the Pacers have had success at Madison Square Garden. Whether that be them winning Game 7 on the Knicks home court in 2024, Reggie Miller’s 8 points in 8.9 seconds in the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals, or Haliburton's double-bounce last year in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers have been comfortable at MSG, and they will ride that early momentum.

Players such as Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and TJ McConnell, off the bench, will lead that charge and keep the Pacers in the game until halftime.

The Knicks will use last May's loss to the Pacers as motivation in the second half

Coming off their win against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks have been on a roll, and the last thing they want is for it to be ruined by their conference rival.

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes the basket against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

As mentioned recently, the Pacers have put the Knicks out of the playoffs over the last couple of years. While in the 2024 playoffs, the Knicks were dealing with multiple injuries. Last season, every one of importance to the Knicks core was active. The Pacers have been the one team in the Knicks' way of reaching their goal of winning a championship.

That fuel will be what the Knicks use to blow out the Pacers in the second half. Alvarado’s homecoming will lead it. Towns will have a favorable matchup with the newly acquired Pacers, Ivica Zubac not playing, and will be the leading scorer tonight for the Knicks.

There is a sense of passion that fumes not only the Knicks players, but Knicks fans in general whenever they see that “blue and yellow "on the other side, where the matchup becomes more personal.

Pacers: 95 Knicks: 120

