Knicks Injury Concerns Continue Before Pacers Showdown

The New York Knicks head into today’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers riding momentum but shadowed by a worrying new injury report. What was shaping up as another chance to solidify their place near the top of the East now doubles as a test of their depth and resilience. Indiana’s explosive offense already makes this a tricky spot. Layer in a banged‑up rotation and the margin for error shrinks dramatically for coach Mike Brown’s team.

SNY’s Ian Begley shared the latest update.

“Mitchell Robinson is out tomorrow vs IND due to ankle injury management," he wrote on social media. "He hasn’t played both games of back to backs this year, so he’ll presumably play Weds at PHI after sitting vs IND. OG Anunoby (toe) is questionable for IND, has missed past 2 games due to the toe injury.”

Robinson's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ absence is pretty much consistent with the whole season plan. But it still leaves a huge hole in rim protection and on the glass. Recently, however, Karl-Anthony Towns has taken over that job with good output.

Anunoby's right‑toe problem is the more disturbing thing: he has now missed two games in a row after being a daily starter, and the team has given little more than "soreness" in the official ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reports.

How Will the Knicks Absorb Those Missing Minutes?

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ without Robinson, the Knicks are probably going to rely more heavily on Karl‑Anthony Towns playing at the center position and giving some minutes to backup bigs like Ariel Hukporti, while wings are being asked to gang‑rebound to survive a Pacers team that is really good at attacking early in the shot clock.

If Anunoby is out, the minutes that he would have played at the forward spots will be shared once again between Mohamed Diawara, Josh Hart and Landry Shamet, while Mikal Bridges will be forced to defend the toughest perimeter matchups. This implies even more offense‑first lineups and significant difficulty keeping Indiana out of the paint and limiting their three‑point shots.

What’s Really Going On With OG Anunoby?

Anunoby’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ absence is a surprise, as he was initially listed as probable which then changed to questionable and eventually was ruled out against Detroit and then again versus Boston.

Until now, the Knicks have not given any specific timeline for his toe soreness, just calling him day‑to‑day and “questionable” before games. Considering how this front office has been very careful with Anunoby during his previous injuries, it would be normal if they decided to use the All‑Star break as an excuse and not risk rushing him back, even if that annoys those fans who want a definite return ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌date.

