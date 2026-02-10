How to Watch Knicks vs Pacers: TV, Time, and Streaming Info

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are getting ready for another showdown with the Indiana Pacers, and Knicks fans all over the world will definitely want to know how to watch the game live.

Since the two teams have very different records this season, the outcome of this game could significantly affect the standings as the Knicks are aiming to secure their spot in the playoffs.

It doesn’t matter if you are watching the game at your place or streaming it online, be sure you are all set before the first basket. Below is everything you need to know about when, where and how you can see the Knicks versus Indiana ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Where to Watch the Game

Here’s how to watch Knicks vs Pacers live:

Date & Start Time: February 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

TV Channels: Regional broadcast on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (FDSIN).

Streaming Options: Available on NBA League Pass for fans around the world.

Make sure to check local listings and streaming rights in your area, as availability can vary by country and platform.

Recent Form, Knicks and Pacers

Dec 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks are coming into this game in good form, having shown a mix of resilience and balance in recent games.

New York, in the last game, stopped a strong opponent’s run by winning impressively against the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks pulled away, the offensive performance was very efficient and the defensive effort was excellent, which resulted in a win that highlighted their depth.

Besides, the Knicks have been on a winning streak in recent games, they are currently 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Speaking of matchups with the Pacers, the Knicks have a competitive game. Last December, New York won narrowly 114-113 with a late three-pointer by Jalen Brunson and a crucial defensive move.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pacers, on the other hand, are looking to break a four-game losing streak. Defensively, they've been in deep trouble all season, giving up 118.5 points a game and getting outscored by nearly eight points per game.

To top it all off, Indiana's injury situation is just brutal. Losing Tyrese Haliburton out for the season with an Achilles injury has totally wrecked their season, and without their main playmaker, they've been a mess on both offense and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌defense.

Now, even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ with Pascal Siakam giving solid numbers of 23.6 points per game, the Pacers don't have the depth nor defensive consistency to keep up with a Knicks team that is shooting 48.1% from the field in their last ten games and has championship ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌aspirations.

