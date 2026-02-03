Defense Lifts Knicks As Midseason Revival Rolls On

Just two weeks ago, on Martin Luther King Jr Day, the New York Knicks got run out of their own gym by the Anthony Davis-less Dallas Mavericks 114-97. The 17-point difference didn’t do justice for how ugly things were. It was the Knicks ninth loss in eleven games and the good vibes from the 23-9 start and NBA Cup championship were long gone.

After yet another uninspiring performance, Jalen Brunson called for a player’s only meeting. The Knicks responded by destroyed the Brooklyn Nets and then had a two-day break, where New York’s coaches implemented some defensive changes, which has sparked this current six-game winning streak, with five of those victories coming by double-digits, and the good mojo returning.

Mike Brown’s team simplified their perimeter defense, particularly in the on-ball defender knowing exactly where help is coming from. Those adjustments include sending the ball to the sides of the floor rather than funneling it to the middle of the court. The Knicks also adjusted their pick-and-roll defense with Karl-Anthony Towns playing in more drop coverage.

Defense Has Fueled This Hot Streak

Most telling is the 98.3 defensive rating with Brunson on the court during this time. The team has done a better job of keeping the captain out of actions. The tactical tweaks were credited to assistants Darren Erman and Brendan O’Connor, who is the defensive coordinator.

“Just improved communication. It’s a long season so you’re going to go through ups and downs so after our recent little slump just focusing on communication and just executing what we go through,” OG Anunoby MSG's Bill Pidto after the Knicks 127-97 victory over Portland. “Coach BOC is a great defensive coach and just go and execute what he says.”

New York’s defense was dreadful for most of January and a big chunk of the season. The team ranked 26th in defensive efficiency and 29th in opponent three-point percentage during their 2-9 malaise. Players were getting upset with one another and pointing fingers. Now the Knicks are are up to twelfth in the league in defensive rating at 113.5 and first over the last two weeks with a 95.2 net rating, per NBA.com.

Jan 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Josh Hart (3) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) battle with Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) for a rebound during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks have held opponents to less than 100 points in five of their last six, giving up a measly 91.8 points per game with a 23.6 point margin of victory. They are the first team this season to hold their opponent to 100 points or fewer in four straight games, which is notable considering the league-average is 115.6 points, the sixth largest output all-time and highest since the 1960's. Opposing teams are shooting an unsightly 28% from 3 and 23% from the corners during this defensive surge. They are also allowing just 38.7 points per game in the paint.

The second half adjustments during this stretch has been noteworthy with a 85.5 defensive rating, courtesy of NBA.com. In In 144 second-half minutes the Knicks have outscored their opponents 363 to 242. All these numbers are inflated thanks to holding the tanking Nets to 66 points in a franchise record 54-point romp. They also coincide with the benching of Jordan Clarkson, who is a defensive sieve and shooting just 42.8% from the field and 32.8% from long range.

Brown has consolidated things to a mostly 8-man rotation. Aside from Brunson and Towns, nobody is touching the court if they aren’t bringing a semblance of two-way play. Youngsters Tyler Kolek and Mohamed Diawara have chipped in. Landry Shamet has been a revelation since returning, with the sharpshooter connecting on 19 of 36 3's during this run. Nine different Knicks are logging more than 15 minutes per game and seven of them are averaging more than double digits per night.

The Knicks Are Getting Contributions Across The Board

“It’s not always going to be JB or KAT’s night, but we have enough guys to obviously score points,” Josh Hart said after scoring 21 points in the 112-100 victory over the Lakers. “But it shows that we don’t have to force anything.”

The overall connectedness and communication has been much better. The group is making a better effort bringing ball pressure and physicality off the ball. The team has been elite on the defensive glass. The wingstop duo of Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are playing to their ability. Even the much maligned starting five has also been better of late with a +12.3 net rating In 91 minutes.

This team will go as far as their defense takes them. Right now it's taken them from their worst stretch of basketball to one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

