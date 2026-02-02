Key Takeaways From Knicks' Dominant Victory Over Lakers

By​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-100 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks made a clear statement that they are among the top teams in the East. This win wasn't just another addition to their ongoing six-game winning streak, it was an incredible demonstration of the team's determination and offensive prowess from different players.

Having had a difficult run at the midseason, the Knicks have now, in a low-key way, turned into one of the NBA's most formidable squads, and this victory over a Lakers lineup filled with stars was a clear testament to that.

However, the Knicks did not let the event distract them, playing with great focus and eventually outplaying the Lakers at the crucial moments. Looking beyond the 12-point differential, there is a story about how this Knicks team has transformed over the months, especially after their January difficulties that led to a significant players-only meeting with Jalen Brunson.

Third-Quarter Explosion Sets Tone for Dominance

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ decisive moment came suddenly and brutally in the third quarter. At the half, the Lakers had a 56-52 lead with Luka Doncic scoring a dominant 18 points in the first half.

However, the Knicks executed an offensive masterclass that practically sealed the game. In the third quarter, New York outperformed Los Angeles by 38-26. It was finished with a crushing 15-5 run full of transition baskets and timely three-pointers from Landry Shamet, Brunson and OG Anunoby.

That run turned a close game into a commanding 90-82 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Knicks never gave up that lead. What made the Knicks' third period so formidable was the Lakers' defense, which failed to contain the Knicks' highly attractive, versatile offense.

The Knicks were 18-of-42 from beyond the arc (42.9%), with six players scoring in double figures. Shamet's 23 points off the bench on 8-of-13 shooting were extremely valuable, providing the backcourt punch along with Brunson who had a season-high 13 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌assists.

Brunson's Playmaking Elevates Supporting Cast

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ though 25 points from OG Anunoby deservedly grabbed the spotlight, the role of Jalen Brunson in running the offense was just as important for the win. He racked up a season-high 13 assists that helped in facilitating the ball movement which pretty much kept the Lakers' defense guessing throughout the game.

Brunson's capability to play from beyond the arc as well as in the mid-range led to him opening up lanes for cutters. Shamet and Josh Hart, the role players, got to enjoy their scoring in open looks. Hart ended up with 12 points and was a steady two-way player for the team, meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns managed to put up 11 points along with 13 rebounds.

Brunson's ability to make plays consistently when facing top-notch defenses has become the bonding agent that holds together the offensive system of this team, showing that excellent ball movement can even offset the Lakers' talent ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌advantage.

