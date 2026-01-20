Struggling Knicks Star Reacts to Boos After Mavericks Loss

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ MLK Day, Karl-Anthony Towns came face-to-face with the brutal reality of Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks faced a shattering 114-97 defeat by a depleted Dallas Mavericks team.

The loss was so heavily weighted in favor of the Mavericks that even the home fans couldn't resist expressing their displeasure with a steady stream of boos throughout the game. This wasn't an ordinary loss, it was a wake-up call moment that raised some serious concerns about the future of the Knicks ‍‌roster.

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ scored 22 points and led his team in rebounds with 18, but he also got a flagrant foul for kicking Dwight Powell in the groin area while he was trying to block the shot. Towns left the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and the crowd booed him ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌heavily.

Rather than deflect blame, the All-Star owned up to the fans' frustration.

"You spend $140 to represent your favorite player with a jersey. You come to MLK Day here at The Garden and tickets are 3x the price. I'd be disappointed too," Towns said after the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns on the boos at MSG directed at him and the team



"You spend $140 to represent your favorite player with a jersey. You come to MLK Day here at The Garden and tickets are 3x the price. I'd be disappointed too" pic.twitter.com/vrTAznt1mV — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 20, 2026

Towns continued with empathy, acknowledging what fans were truly upset about:

"At the end of the day, regardless of guys last year, guys this year, we've got to go out there and win the game. That's all New York fans care about and rightfully so."

Jalen Brunson, who return from a two-game ankle injury absence, also talked about the boos.

"Should've started a couple weeks ago, but we gotta start tomorrow. We've got to figure this out fast," Brunson said. He didn't shy away from the reality either: "I'd be booing us too. Straight up."

"I'd be booing us too. Straight up"



- Jalen Brunson on the boos at MSG pic.twitter.com/XtnkiHkqOT — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 20, 2026

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a very harsh blow marked the Knicks' fourth consecutive defeat and the ninth time they have lost in their last 11 games. Since sealing the NBA Cup final on December 16, the team has been going down the drain. Now, at the moment when the team seemed to be finding their feet again with Brunson and Josh Hart getting back to full health.

Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Talks Heat Up With Multiple Teams

Immediately​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ after the game ended, the news breaking instantly changed everything. As per Steve Popper of Newsday, sources inside the league say the Knicks trade talks have involved Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets to discuss trading Towns. In addition to the Bucks, those other three teams have also been mentioned as partners in potential Towns trade scenarios.

Towns was one of the names included in the offseason trade package discussion to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee Bucks, and presently, those talks have obviously gone far beyond ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Milwaukee.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!