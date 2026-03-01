Doc Rivers Broke Down the Knicks, and It Was Brutally Accurate

Doc​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Rivers didn't just give a casual nod after the Bucks got defeated by the Knicks to the point of being lifeless.

Essentially, he gave a thorough breakdown of how the Knicks operate under Mike Brown, which all current Eastern Conference powerhouses should take a keen interest in and learn from deeply.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a great night for the Knicks on Feb. 27 when they played against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum and just did not let Milwaukee breathe, eventually snatching the win by 127-98 in a game that they dominated from start to finish.

Jalen Brunson really caught fire right away and scored 22 points within the first quarter, thereby forcing Rivers into calling a timeout when the Bucks were simply not ready. In the end, Brunson ended with 27 points, OG Anunoby was an excellent support with 24 points, and a very solid Karl-Anthony Towns rounded up the whole team performance with a 17-point, 13-rebound ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌double-double.

Doc's Brutally Honest Breakdown

In his postgame press conference, Rivers was as honest as it gets. He started by acknowledging just how fired up New York was coming in:

"Two days off, they got, as they called it, they got punked in Cleveland. That's their words, not mine. And you knew they were going to come in with the physicality. We talked about it this morning. I told them over and over — this game is going to be played at a different level of intensity. I just didn't think we met it tonight."

The Knicks shot 21-of-42 from three and led 77-57 at halftime, numbers that show just how completely New York had Milwaukee figured out.

Well, then Rivers dropped the most important line of the night:

"I thought the ball just was dribbled way too much. Analytically, we talked about it before the game. The Knicks are a very good dribble defensive team. They're not a good — when you move the ball, get to the second side, swing and attack — team. We did that in the first quarter and a half. And then we dribbled the life out of the game."

Doc on Knicks "They got punked in Cleveland–their words not mine…you knew gonna come w physicality



"Some guys we gave shots but…They got everything they wanted



"Knicks v good dribble-D team…not good move ball get to 2d side swing & act team…we dribbled the life out of game" pic.twitter.com/rW4PTRwi2j — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 28, 2026

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the Knicks' whole defensive identity summed up in just two sentences. The Knicks completely shut down teams that play a lot of ball possession. Once Milwaukee ceased its ball movement and returned to isolation ball, the game was essentially ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌decided.

Is This Defense Is Going to Be a Nightmare in the Playoffs?

Here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the thing: even a coach as experienced as Doc Rivers didn't manage to get his team to follow the game plan for more than a quarter. So, what makes anyone think other teams wouldn't also fall into the same trap?​

With​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks, it's been a real defensive transformation this season. In fact, after the unit struggled through one of the worst defensive stretches in the league in early January, Mike Brown and the defensive coordinator, Brendan O'Connor, reworked the whole defensive scheme.

Instead of directing the ball handlers to the paint, they now go after the drivers and force them baseline, which means that KAT and the rim protectors don't have to over-rotate on every single drive anymore. Since that change clicked, New York held eight opponents under 100 points, a remarkable number in today's pace-and-space ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌era.

Well, if we look at Rivers' words from another angle, he literally gives us the blueprint to act against the Knicks. However, understanding the solution and putting it into practice while Bridges and Anunoby are right on your neck are quite different ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌things.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!