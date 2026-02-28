Knicks Dominate Bucks in Statement Road Win

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks had a dominating performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in a road victory, rushing to a convincing victory of 127-98 at the Fiserv Forum.

Right from the initial tip-off, New York set a tempo that Milwaukee was helpless to counter. The Knicks’ bench, defense, and balanced scoring were the keys that kept the difference throughout; thus, the tone of the game was set for a comprehensive win across all facets.

Although the Bucks tried to intensify their attack with timely scoring and a varied lineup, the Knicks were always in the lead. The Knicks maintained control behind crisp ball movement, clutch perimeter shooting, and stifling defense that turned crucial possessions into momentum-boosting runs.

First Quarter: Quick Starts and Early Control

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ game started with a competitive back-and-forth, but New York took early control. After Josh Hart’s 26-foot 3-pointer tied the score early on, Jalen Brunson started to take over with his midrange jumpers and driving floaters. Leading 14-8, the Knicks gave Milwaukee a timeout as Brunson’s scoring, along with defensive stops, changed the momentum of the game to New York’s side.

Milwaukee​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ responded with buckets from Kevin Porter Jr. and Kyle Kuzma. However, turnovers and missed shots prevented them from mounting a sustained rally. Towards the end of the first, New York had accumulated a lead, supported by Landry Shamet's contributions and a set of three-pointers to further the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌margin.

Second Quarter Surge: Knicks Take Over

Feb 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20), left, and Milwaukee Bucks center/forward Myles Turner (3) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was the second quarter that changed the course of the game. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the game with his very effective scoring, especially turnaround jumpers and backdoor cuts that kept Bucks defensive players off coming one another.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby did a good job of converting from beyond the arc, and Mohamed Diawara's first 3-pointer helped to extend the lead. New York's perimeter defenders turned their defense into a weapon for fast breaks, while key ball-handlers of Milwaukee couldn't consistently get their rhythm.

By the end of the first half, the Knicks held a good lead, one that kept growing as both the offensive and defensive units performed well.

Second Half: Closing It Out

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ second half saw New York continuing with the same high energy. Anunoby started making spectacular three-pointers one after another, and Mikal Bridges supported him with intelligent drives, attacking the Bucks’ defense. The Knicks’ deep roster and perfect play proved too strong for Milwaukee, even though they tried to gradually reduce the deficit.

OG Anunoby as the Knicks take the season series vs Milwaukee winning 127-98:



24 points

8-10 FG

5-7 three

2 steals

+20 in 28 minutes pic.twitter.com/itFF3ja42V — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 28, 2026

Landry Shamet’s timely 3-pointers and the spirit of other players wrapped up the victory before the last quarter.

At the final whistle, the Knicks had won an impressive game away from home, which is proof of their balanced offense and defensive dedication. There is hardly any room for doubt in this performance that New York is still among the most threatening teams in the Eastern Conference when they are at their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌best.

Key Stats

New York Knicks (Top 3 Scorers)



Jalen Brunson | 27 PTS | 3 AST | 7 REB



OG Anunoby | 24 PTS | 3 AST | 3 REB



Karl-Anthony Towns | 17 PTS | 1 AST | 13 REB

Milwaukee Bucks (Top 3 Scorers)



Myles Turner | 19 PTS | 2 AST | 4 REB



Kyle Kuzma | 17 PTS | 2 AST | 4 REB



Bobby Portis | 14 PTS | 0 AST | 2 REB

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!