Everything Jose Alvarado Said After Knicks Win Over Rockets

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks managed to secure a thrilling victory of 108-106 against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden, and once again, Jose Alvarado was the center of the whole story.

The team's comeback was powered by a combination of toughness, defensive pressure and clutch play, but Alvarado’s impact was unmistakable both on and off the court.

Alvarado​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ after the game was open and frank about the matchup, the atmosphere, and the respect he has for the opponents and Knicks legends.

The things he said showed that he was not only being competitive but also recognizing the journey and the culture that is developing in this locker ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌room.

“It’s All Love” With Kevin Durant

Alvarado​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pointed out that there is a deep mutual respect between him and the Rockets star Kevin Durant, despite the contest being so ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌heated.

"That's big bro. He showed a lot of love when I first got to the league. He just loves how I compete and obviously, he's KD. It's just all love there."

Jose Alvarado says it's "all love" between him and Kevin Durant:



"That's big bro. He showed a lot of love when I first got to the league. He just loves how I compete and obviously, he's KD. It's just all love there." pic.twitter.com/EXOCpZZ4kh — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 22, 2026

Alvarado also lit up when asked about seeing J.R. Smith courtside.

"The fanbase is obviously outrageous in here. It just gets you excited. Especially with guys like that, I've seen him as a child do a lot of crazy buckets in this building."

Jose Alvarado says it was "pretty cool" to see J.R. Smith courtside tonight:



"The fanbase is obviously outrageous in here. It just gets you excited. Especially with guys like that, I've seen him as a child do a lot of crazy buckets in this building." pic.twitter.com/uj6HC5nFFL — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 22, 2026

Responding the Knicks Way

Before​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ coming into today's game against the Raptors, the Knicks had just suffered a rough loss to the Pistons and Alvarado underlined the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reaction.

"I think that's just the winning culture we've got here and it shows that we know we're not going to back down and we've got to just keep on improving and keep winning."

"I think that's just the winning culture we've got here and it shows that we know we're not going to back down and we've got to just keep on improving and keep winning."



Jose Alvarado talks about the Knicks responding after Thursday's tough loss to the Pistons: pic.twitter.com/HaUTtCbVHQ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 22, 2026

Alvarado​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a force for the second quarter right after he got on the court. He gave OG Anunoby an easy basket early, took a steal from Amen Thompson, and drilled a 23-foot three to make the lead bigger.

In the fourth, his role was his biggest since he assisted Landry Shamet twice for the key threes, found Karl-Anthony Towns for a dunk, and hit a big jumper himself.

On defense, he steal ball away at critical times from Tari Eason, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

His steal and layup with under two minutes left cut the deficit to two and sparked the comeback momentum.

Does He Deserve More Minutes?

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) looks to drive past Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alvarado intensified the tempo of the game with his defensive work. His handling of the ball pressure over the full court disturbed Houston's rhythm significantly, which was especially late. The Knicks made the most of forcing turnovers during their rally, with Alvarado leading the charge.

Besides the numbers, his influence was motivational. He rallied and pumped up the crowd and his teammates as well. In a comeback where the commitment was as crucial as the performance, his time on the floor was definitely the key factor.

Mike Brown should use him in crunch time, and it will benefit the team defensively.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!