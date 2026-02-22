Three Key Takeaways From Knicks vs Rockets Thriller

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks secured one of the most thrilling wins of the season when they came back from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Houston Rockets 108-106 at Madison Square Garden.

This comeback represented New York's biggest turnaround of the season and was a demonstration of the collective grit and late-game skill execution that the fans have been missing.

What was a probable loss after three quarters, due to the performances, timely defense and crucial decisions by players and coaches, was transformed into an unforgettable win.

The Rockets appeared to control the game for most of it, as Kevin Durant was scoring well and kept the offensive pressure high.

However, as Houston's efficiency went down and turnovers increased in the last period, the Knicks grabbed their chances, became much tougher defensively and dramatically turned things around.

The outcome of the game ushered in an atmosphere of excitement at MSG and once again, the Knicks team was recognized as a serious contender in close ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.

Well, there's a lot to learn from this game. Let's look at the top three takeaways that shaped the game.

Jalen Brunson Belongs With the Ball in the Clutch

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was some skepticism among the critics about whether Brunson should take the lead as the main ball-handler in crunch time.

But in the fourth, he turned around every single one of those doubts, loudly and clearly.

Brunson put up eight of the 20 points in the final frame, was perfect from the field late 4-for-4, and hit the go-ahead jump shot with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

The aggressive mentality of Brunson, going at defenders, taking the shot that he made himself, and making game-changing plays, was what New York needed at the moment of the greatest tension.

Besides, he was also very effective defensively, having drawn several charges and making noise, which still further established him as the Knicks’ in-the-moment ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌hero.

Jose Alvarado’s Impact Cannot Be Ignored

Alvarado’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ play was instrumental in the comeback. He came into the game during a rotation change, and right away, he energised the team by making steals at crucial times and his attacking play that upset Houston’s game.

Besides scoring, three steals at critical times and tough defense allowed New York to change the game and the crowd at MSG cheered their appreciation.

Alvarado’s knack for getting steals without the ball and fooling the opponent was one of the reasons for the 33-13 fourth-quarter run by the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Knicks.

Jose Alvarado 11 of his 20 minutes in furious fourth-quarter comeback, Knicks beat Rockets 108-106:



5 steals

3 in the 4th

4 assists

3 in the 4th

8 points

5 in the 4th

+19 pic.twitter.com/HsGhbqEavW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 22, 2026

Balanced Effort and Late Defensive Resolve

Of​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ course, Brunson and Alvarado came through late, but this victory was only possible because of the whole team's contributions. Karl-Anthony Towns was the lead scorer with 25 points and seven rebounds and brought seasoned poise during the rally.

OG Anunoby made the last free throws to close out the game, and other role players helped limit the Rockets' scoring when it mattered most.

