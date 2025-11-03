Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.
To learn more about the Knicks' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Owen Jury.
The Wizards are 1-5 to start the season. What is the reason behind the slow start?
The main reason behind the Wizards slow start to the season is the lack of energy that they play with. Washington has a solid roster that proven the capability to compete with good teams. Despite that, in seemingly every game they will go through long stretches of minutes, or even quarters at the time where the team doesn't play aggressive. The reason behind this is uncertain, but Wizards fans and media alike have begun to point the finger of blame at head coach Brian Keefe.
Who is the X-Factor for the Wizards?
Its hard to award any Wizard the title of 'X-Factor' because of the teams lack of success. However, Bub Carrington seams like the right guy to give that title too. Carrington has proven the ability in the past to make a positive impact at the NBA level, but for whatever reason he has struggled to find his rhythm this season. If He can turn things around and find his mojo, it could be the 'X-Factor' that Washington needs.
What’s one thing people would be surprised to know about the Wizards?
One thing about the Wizards that would likely surprise people is the amount of young talent that this roster possesses. Washington is riddled with former first-round picks who have shown intriguing flashes at the NBA level. Its of course difficult to garner the attention of the public when a roster is underperforming to the extent of Washington, but in the near future there is a solid chance that the Wizards have multiple All-Stars.
If the Wizards were to snap their losing streak, what would be the reason why?
The Wizards snapping there loosing streak would mean having a complete team performance. Washington has more than proven the ability to compete with good teams when they are clicking, the problem is the lack of times that has happened. The Wizards have the ability to compete with a fair majority of NBA teams on any given night, they just refuse to do it on a night to night basis.
What is your prediction for the game?
Knicks 118, Wizards 103
