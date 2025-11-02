Knicks Fans Are Comparing Mike Brown and Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks fanbase is split after the team's slow start. Some fans defend fired coach Tom Thibodeau while others believe Mike Brown deserves more time to prove himself with this roster.
The debate between Tom Thibodeau and Mike Brown has taken over Knicks social media, especially after the team's recent struggles.
One post featuring Thibodeau's picture with the caption "u dont know what u got til its gone" sparked a flood of comments.
Fans immediately started defending the former coach, creating a clear divide in the fanbase about whether the front office made the right decision.
"Stop the fake fan s---. It's game 5," pushing back against overreactions. Another added, "Booooooooo it's October and it's only halftime give it a break," emphasizing that it's still very early.
However, other fans pointed out the pattern under Thibodeau. "Bro we was 5-7 last year before we got going. We always get off to slow starts even when we was under Thibbs," one supporter of Brown commented. "They started bad every season with thibs..didn't turn it on till later in season. Relax and be patient," another fan reasoned.
Still, nostalgia for the old coach remains strong. "Except most of us did and hate that we got rid of Thibs. Firing Thibs felt like a move the knicks of 5+ years ago would have made," one fan expressed. Another simply stated, "I'm still glad he is gone," showing that the fanbase truly remains divided.
Mike Brown's Message After Tough Loss
After the Knicks' loss to the Bucks, Brown delivered a lengthy statement addressing the team's struggles. "We have to try to figure out how we can play within our staples on both ends of the floor for 48 minutes," he said. "If we do, we have a chance to be a real good team. If we don't, we can get beat by anybody."
His comments immediately drew more comparisons to Thibodeau. Fans responded with "i already miss Tom Thibodeau"
"Until Thibs have failed I would have not changed a thing. Now guys have excuses for not playing well," commented one user.
One fan pointed out a specific concern: "Thibs got more out of KAT lol. But I hated that trade last year."
The tension between what fans hope Brown can build and what they remember from Thibodeau's era continues to grow as the season moves forward.
