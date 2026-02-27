Five Questions Before Knicks Take on Shorthanded Bucks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks (37-22) have plenty of good reasons to be confident going into their road game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They are second in the Atlantic Division and have a solid standing among the top teams of the Eastern Conference. This game on the road at Fiserv Forum in late February is quite significant for both teams as it impacts playoff seeding and offers a chance to close out the season series.

And the Bucks (26-31), on the other hand, are up against it in their quest for the playoffs - trying desperately to get to the Play-In Tournament even though their franchise player is not there. We put five questions to Bucks and Knicks On SI writer Jeremy Brener ahead of this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Can the Knicks exploit the Bucks' struggles without Giannis to take control early? The Bucks have been playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a while now so they are very comfortable with the unit they have even without them that being said the bucks are not as good on the court without him so the Knicks should absolutely look to take advantage of that early and forced the box to play for behind.

Will Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns be able to lead the Knicks’ offense effectively in this matchup? Without Giannis on the court the Bucks struggled to match up against other high scoring forwards and it doesn't seem like very many teams have had success stopping Brunson throughout the year. That should be the heart of the Knicks' game plan facing off against the Bucks.

How important will defensive rebounding and second-chance points be for the Knicks against Milwaukee? The defensive glass could variable decide the game between the Bucks and the Knicks. The Bucks have a solid defensive center rotation with Myles Turner and former Knicks big man Jericho Sims, but the Knicks do as well with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. It should be a great matchup between the two teams.

Can New York’s defense contain the Bucks’ scoring threats and limit their offensive efficiency? The Bucks have a number of different ways that they can win basketball games with this group minus Antetokounmpo. They have strong guards in Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins and Cam Thomas, all of whom can catch fire during games. That being said, the Knicks are capable of making sure that they struggle from the floor. Forcing the top scorers into tough shots will be the key for New York to win the game.

Does the Knicks’ recent head-to-head advantage over the Bucks give them a psychological edge going into this game? I think the Bucks are going to come into this game with a chip on their shoulder more than anything. While the Knicks may have the edge knowing they have won the match-up in the past, the Bucks come into the game with an edge and a desire to fight to get into the Play-In Tournament, which is arguably higher stakes than where the Knicks are currently sitting in the top four.

