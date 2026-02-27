Knicks vs. Bucks: How To Watch, Time and Streaming Details

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are continuing their road trip, and this time, they are going to Milwaukee to face the Bucks in a match that counts for more than just a point in the standings. At 37–22, the Knicks are definitely one of the top teams in the East, aiming to at least maintain a top-three seed, and this is the kind of road game that they absolutely can’t afford to slip through their hands.

As far as the Knicks are concerned, the situation could hardly be more favorable. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still sidelined for Milwaukee, and the Bucks are basically just trying to keep their heads above water at 26–31 in the East.

How To Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026​

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026​ Time: 8 p.m. ET​

8 p.m. ET​ Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin​

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin​ TV Channels: FDSWI (local Milwaukee) and MSG (New York)​

FDSWI (local Milwaukee) and MSG (New York)​ Live Streaming: NBA League Pass (Amazon Prime Video)

NBA League Pass (Amazon Prime Video) Live Box Score: FOX Sports​ / ESPN

Injury Report

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Knicks

The biggest concern for New York remains Miles McBride. As per Stefan Bondy, McBride could miss the remainder of the season and is expected to return in six to eight weeks.

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is a harsh blow to Brown's backcourt rotation, but the trade deadline addition of Jose Alvarado helps bridge the gap and keeps the defensive intensity ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌intact.

Bucks

Milwaukee will be without its best player again. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to nurse a right calf strain and has been ruled out at least through the end of February. Taurean Prince is also out long-term after neck surgery, leaving the Bucks thinner on the wing.

Recent Form

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York arrives after winning two out of their last three games. They barely beat the Rockets at MSG 108-106 on Feb. 21, then traveled to Chicago and defeated the Bulls 105-99 with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Unfortunately, they slipped up in Cleveland on Feb. 25, losing 109-94 after the Cavs pulled away in the second half. The Knicks seem like a threat when they are focused but that loss to Cleveland is a warning that they can get totally outplayed on the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌road.

Milwaukee​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍, without making a big noise, has been one of the hottest teams in the East lately after winning five out of their last six games. They defeated the Heat 128–117 on Feb. 24 and then secured a win against a depleted Cleveland team 118–116 just two days later, with Kevin Porter Jr. (20 pts) and Ryan Rollins (18 pts) taking the lead in the last moments.

Don't be tricked by their 26–31 record, this Bucks team is hungry, playing without any restrictions. The Knicks can't afford to come with the mindset of having an easy ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌night.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!