Five Questions Before Knicks' Game vs. Heat
The New York Knicks are hoping to stay undefeated as they take on the Miami Heat for their third game of the season.
As the Knicks head out on the road, we spoke with Miami Heat On SI contributor Major Passons to learn more about the Knicks' next opponent
The Heat exploded on offense against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game. What was the key behind their success?
I think there were several reasons for the Heat having a historic offensive game for the franchise. First, they played with pace, this created open looks and did not allow the defense to settle. Second, they took advantage of the looks they got shooting 47.5% from three. Lastly, they got confident once shots started falling, led by Bam Adebayo.
How has the news of Terry Rozier's arrest changed things for the team?
I think it is almost impossible to know how the Terry Rozier news has/will change things. Rozier was not projected to be in the rotation, so nothing changes in terms of lineups. The teams “vibes” still seem to be high, but that is also easier to do after a spectacular performances. It will take some time to truly see the effects.
Who is the X-Factor for the Heat?
There are numerous players in contention for X-factor on the Heat. I think it will change game by game, but the player that can raise the ceiling of the Heat the most is Kel’el Ware. He legitimately has all the talent required to be a great player in this league. If he hits his potential, the ceiling of this team drastically changes.
What’s the biggest key to victory for the Heat against the Knicks?
I think the biggest key for victory is to continue momentum off the Grizzlies victory and bring that shooting back to Miami. Not man times are you going to lose in the NBA shooting north of 40%. Second, they will have to limit turnovers. Turnovers have been their weakness through 2 games, and against a good team like the Knicks, you can not give them easy opportunities.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I think this game will come down to the wire, ending in a clutch game (as it seems most Heat games do). Ultimately with it being in Miami, I think the Heat continue riding high and win their home opener. Final Score prediction: Heat 110, Knicks 108
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!