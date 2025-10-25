Did Paul Pierce Just Disrespect the Knicks Again?
Paul Pierce is back at Madison Square Garden stirring up controversy with New York Knicks fans once again, reminding everyone why this rivalry never dies.
The Boston Celtics legend was in attendance for last night's Celtics-Knicks matchup at MSG when he posted a video that immediately grabbed Knicks fans' attention. Pierce didn't hold back as he delivered his bold message to the camera, bragging about his clutch performances on New York's home floor.
"Don't play with me. I got a lot of game winners on this floor. Come on now, I got a lot of them," Pierce said in the video. "Don't play with me. A lot of game winners in this building. Don't play with me. Go to YouTube, check it out."
The confident declaration from Pierce raised eyebrows among basketball fans who quickly fact-checked his claims. While Pierce did hit some memorable shots at MSG during his career, statistics show he had seven game-winning buzzer-beaters total in his entire NBA career. His most famous came on December 15, 2010, when he hit a jumper with 0.4 seconds left to give Boston a 118-116 win over the Knicks.
This latest incident adds another chapter to Pierce's ongoing feud with the Knicks organization and their passionate fanbase. The tension exploded in 2024 when Pierce stomped on a Jalen Brunson jersey after New York's playoff elimination to Indiana. He later explained his actions on FS1's "Undisputed," making it clear his disrespect was aimed at Knicks supporters, not Brunson personally.
"It was a Knick Jersey. I saw a Knick Jersey and I had to stop on it because I'm tired of these Knick fans talking they stuff," Pierce said at the time.
Knicks Fans Clap Back at Pierce
New York supporters wasted no time firing back at Pierce on social media with savage responses.
"His last Celtic memory was getting eliminated by the Knicks 😂," one fan wrote, referencing the Celtics' second-round playoff exit when New York beat the defending champions.
"Got him up outta there in 2013," another supporter added.
"Lmaooo dude, ya Celtics going nowhere this year," one fan posted.
"They let you out to talk [expletive] bro they could have kept you for that lol," another commented.
"Dude is so cringe..." wrote one frustrated follower.
One fan provided receipts to challenge Pierce's exaggerated claims: "He indeed does not have 'a lot' of game winners on that floor. That man really talks out his a** more than any retired nba player." The fan attached a screenshot showing Pierce made at least one iconic shot against the Knicks, but far from the numerous game winners he boasted about.
The rivalry between Pierce and New York shows no signs of cooling down, with the Celtics legend continuing his war of words while Knicks fans eagerly remind him of Boston's recent failures.
