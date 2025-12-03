Five Questions Before Knicks' Matchup vs. Hornets

The New York Knicks are getting ready for the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden.

To learn more about the Knicks' next opponent, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor Matt Alquiza.

What has been going on with the Hornets at the start of the season?

The biggest stories of the Hornets season have been the play of the rookie class and, as always, injuries. Kon Knueppel has been as advertised, knocking down tough jumpers and showing some previously underrated self-creation skills.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has anchored the paint well, stifling opposing offenses with his elite size and timing.

And both Sion James and Liam McNeeley have chipped in with solid performances.

The play of those four has been the biggest positive in an otherwise disappointing start to the campaign.

That disappointing start has been aided by injuries. Both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have missed time, and their minutes restrictions have zapped some of their overall impact from game to game.

How do the Hornets feel about the direction LaMelo Ball is going in? Could he be approaching the end of his Hornets’ tenure?

Personally I think the Hornets and Ball are in a marriage headed for divorce. Ball is an absurd talent, but his injury issues, his play style, and his contract make him a tough pillar to construct a roster around. A split will be the best outcome for both parties in my opinion, although LaMelo could easily find his All-Star form elsewhere and make the Hornets rue the decision

How impressed are you with Kon Knueppel?

Knueppel has inarguably been the most consistent player on the Hornets this season. His ability to impact winning as a 19-year-old has shocked me, and the speed with which he established himself as the face of the franchise is unfathomable.

Kon is scoring 18.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on good efficiency with a major slice of Charlotte’s offensive pie on his plate.

On top of that, he’s hit the two most clutch shots of the season for the Hornets. What more could you ask for?

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Hornets were to win, what would be the reason why?

Limiting turnovers and containing the Knicks offensive attack.

When Charlotte struggles to hold onto the basketball, they lose. Plain and simple.

On defense, Charlotte has struggled all season, but they’ve showed signs of life in recent contests. 48 minutes of intensity and tight defensive rotations will be key to slow down Jalen Brunson and KAT’s individual brilliance.

What is your prediction for the game?

Knicks 121 Hornets 110

I can’t in good faith predict Charlotte to keep this one close. The Hornets don’t have a true matchup to stop Jalen Brunson (who does though really?) and he’ll easily dice up Charlotte’s defense in a decisive Knicks win.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!