Knicks Coach Reveals Defensive Adjustments

Of all of the changes that the new-look New York Knicks have ushered in, their emphasis on interior defense has been telegraphed since the very start of Mike Brown's hiring as the team's next head coach.

Josh Hart had to watch as the in-house clout he'd accumulated slowly leaked away over the course of his previous season, eventually culminating with his losing his usual place in the starting lineup midway through the Knicks' swan song in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The rumors pertaining to whether he or veteran center Mitchell Robinson would join the four core stars in the starting five swirled all summer, with momentum eventually shifting in Robinson's favor as a rim-protecting, shot-stuffing center to do some of the role-playing dirty work that scoring big Karl-Anthony Towns won't always provide.

The fragile center has done wonders in locking up New York's paint whenever he's available to play, recording his usual 2.2 blocks per 36 minutes and while somehow collecting an average of 5.7 offensive rebounds a night despite appearing in just 16.6 minutes per contest. The 45.7 points they're allowing in the paint on a regular basis is the fifth-lowest mark in the league.

Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket while defended by guard/forward Mikal Bridges (25) and New York Knicks center/forward Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Interior Protection Isn't Enough

Despite that emphasis on eradicating easy shots at point-blank range, the Knicks' defensive rating of 113.8 points allowed per 100 possessions remains in the league's bottom half. 16 other teams are regularly holding their opponents to lower scoring finishes due to New York's poor perimeter play. Opponents are shooting well above average against the Knicks from outside, making the fourth-most 20-24-footers of challengers at 6.2 per game on at an impressive 40.8% clip.

Those aren't from logo distance, either, indicating that the Knicks may be overemphasizing their paint protection and closing out to shooters without the necessary urgency. Brown's certainly aware of the issue, speaking to reporters on the growth he's still looking for from his variety of name-brand defenders.

“We have to do a better job of our shifts and recognizing who we’re shifting off. We have to do a better job with our closeouts. It’s something we’ll continue to work on throughout the course of the year because, in that specific area, we can get better,” Brown said, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts after a technical foul against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Now, teams are probably going to shoot a lot of 3s against us because we’re trying to protect the paint but, hopefully, we can get to a point where our closeouts are more impactful, and it starts with guarding the basketball.”

His awareness of the situation lines up with what the numbers are revealing in explaining the Knicks' sub-standard results, especially given all of the thought he's put into how he can best set up his lineups and team for success. He has the young athletes and anticipators to see his vision through, and he'll be sure to redirect the squad's focus heading forward after delivering his typical assortment of candid responses.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!