Four Takeaways as Knicks Barely Beat Depleted Warriors Squad

The New York Knicks beat the Golden State Warriors 110-107 at Madison Square Garden, but calling this a comfortable win would be a stretch. Golden State was missing eight rotation players, and the Knicks still needed a massive comeback to survive.

Jalen Brunson finished with 30 points and nine assists to lead the charge. The Knicks trailed by 21 at one point and did not reclaim the lead until late in the third quarter. A shorthanded Warriors squad nearly pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the season.

That is the part that should bother Knicks fans. This was not a competitive Golden State team. This was a roster held together with tape, and New York still had to fight tooth and nail to close it out.

Are Stephen A. Smith's 2049 Knicks Finals Comments Aging Well?

Earlier this month on First Take, Stephen A. Smith said the Knicks "ain't going back to the finals before 2049." We pushed back on that at the time, and fairly so. But nights like this make it harder to argue against him.

This team blew out Denver by nearly 40 points a few weeks ago, then lost both LA games, barely survived Utah, and now barely beat a Warriors roster running on fumes. The talent is there. The roster is built to compete. The consistency just is not showing up, and that pattern is getting harder to ignore.

Knicks Starting Lineup Problems Are Getting Worse

The starting lineup is a big reason why. Since the All-Star break, the starting unit has been outscored in first quarters by a combined 34 points across 74 minutes. That thread runs through almost every shaky performance this season.

The Knicks were down 35-21 after one quarter against a team missing Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and several others.

Coach Mike Brown has to figure this out. Whether that means changing how the starters operate together or shaking up the lineup around Mikal Bridges, something has to give before the playoffs arrive.

Knicks Defense Has No Answer Even for Depleted Lineups

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams (19) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The defense on this night was genuinely hard to watch. Gui Santos scored 20 points. Quentin Post had a career-high 22. These are players buried in Steve Kerr's rotation all season, and they were finding open looks and finishing at the rim like the Knicks were barely contesting.

That is not a scheme problem or a matchup problem. That is just bad defense, and it has shown up too many times this season to chalk up to an off night.

Knicks Free Throw Shooting Was a Rare Bright Spot

The one thing that actually worked was the free-throw line. The Knicks went 22-of-23 from the free throw line, a welcome change for a team that has made a habit of leaving points there this season, costing them several games including some very close ones.

Brunson's 30 points and Clarkson's 14 off the bench were the other bright spots. But two good individual performances and a hot night at the line should not be what saves you against a team like this.

The Knicks are 44-25 and still very much in the mix. But the rotations, the defensive breakdowns, and the slow starts are all pointing to the same thing. This team has not figured itself out yet, and April is coming fast.

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