The Good, The Bad and The Ugly From Knicks' Loss to Lakers

The New York Knicks walked into Crypto.com Arena on March 8 and walked out with a 110-97 loss that stings more than the scoreline suggests. This was not a game where the Knicks simply got outplayed; this was a game where they beat themselves, gifted the Los Angeles Lakers easy baskets, and went completely cold at the worst possible time.

The third quarter told the whole story. New York, a team known for its fourth-quarter comebacks, had nothing left to offer after being outscored 34-20 in the third. By the time the fourth quarter was about to start, the comeback dream faded away.

The Good

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns seemed like the only Knick who got fully ready to play and delivered on it. He racked up 25 points and 16 rebounds, a huge monster double-double, hitting all eight of his free throws.

Jalen Brunson scored 24 points and 7 assists, leading the team most of the time when there was no one else to take the ball. He was the one who kept the Knicks in the game during critical moments.

Coming off the bench, Jordan Clarkson was probably the most valuable player for New York in the third quarter. His 9 points - comprising of free throws and a clever hook shot - prevented the Knicks from being totally out of the game at the time when the starters were struggling to keep their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌composure.

Also, one more thing that was pretty good this time was the free throw attempts made. The team shot 90% from the line, which was a pretty good number this time around after looking at past games where it sat between 80-85%.

The Bad

Jalen Brunson's seven turnovers are simply unacceptable. For a franchise player of his caliber, gifting the Lakers seven possessions is the difference between a competitive game and a blowout. The Knicks finished with 18 total turnovers, a number that head coach Mike Brown called out without hesitation:

"18 turnovers, 30 free throws, and getting beat on second-chance points is a recipe on the road to lose." When asked how direct he was with the team, Brown didn't blink — "I'm always direct. Nothing to sugarcoat. You just tell the truth."

Also, the Knicks shot just 24% from three on 34 attempts. That is not bad luck; that is a fundamental offensive breakdown.

The Ugly

Discussing this is the most frustrating part of the story.

Mikal Bridges. Zero points. Zero field goals made. Zero threes made. The $150M man was a ghost. On a night when the Knicks desperately needed a secondary scorer, Bridges had absolutely nothing to offer.

Without LeBron James, many expected this Lakers team to be vulnerable. Instead, Luka Doncic dropped 35 and Austin Reaves carved up New York for 25. Two players, no LeBron, and the Knicks still had no answer.

