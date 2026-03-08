Knicks vs. Lakers Predictions: Defense Wins Close Game

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers always feels bigger than a normal NBA matchup, and this meeting comes with real statement potential for Mike Brown’s group.

With Jalen Brunson driving an efficient offense and a top tier defense behind him, the Knicks have a strong chance to control the pace and silence the Lakers crowd under the national spotlight.

Jalen Brunson And OG Anunoby Shreds Lakers Perimeter

Jalen Brunson scores 35 plus points and is the best player on the floor in this Knicks vs Lakers matchup. The Knicks enter at a 41-23 record with one of the league’s most efficient attacks, averaging 117.2 points and 47.3 percent shooting, while the Lakers give up 115.3 points and struggle to keep opponents below league average efficiency.

Los​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Angeles has slipped to the bottom tier defensively, with a weak defensive rating and allowing opponents to shoot nearly 49 percent from the field. They are especially vulnerable against ball-dominant guards.

That is exactly where Brunson lives, attacking switches, punishing drop coverage and drawing fouls when bigs retreat.

Along with KAT and Josh Hart who are spacing the floor and making strong movement, the Lakers will find it hard to load up extra help on Brunson without giving up open threes or backdoor layups.

OG​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby is coming into this game after one of the best performances of his season. Against Denver, he scored 34 points on 11 out of 17 shooting, hit 6 three-pointers, grabbed 7 rebounds, gave 5 assists and made 4 steals in a 142-103 blowout win, showing that he can take over games in a way that very few forwards in the league are able to do right now.

You can probably expect Anunoby to score somewhere between 22 and 28 points against the Lakers, and at least 5 rebounds, while focusing on LeBron James on both ends of the floor.

Knicks Physical Defense Smothers Lakers Stars

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ this match, the Knicks keep the Lakers below 108 points. New York defense only gives up 110.6 points per game and is one of the most disciplined systems in the league by far.

You can count on OG Anunoby to be LeBron James's main defender for most of the game. He will try to make the King take difficult pull-ups instead of clear drives. Mikal Bridges is going to be the one to stay close to Austin Reaves outside. At the same time, Karl Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson will be the main defenders against the moves in the paint and they will also be in charge of denying the Lakers access to second-chance points.

After a 142-103 victory over Denver, the Knicks are ready, physically and mentally, to face the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Lakers.

Final Score Prediction: Knicks 110, Lakers 104

