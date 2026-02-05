Guerschon Yabusele Shares Heartfelt Message to Knicks After Trade

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA business side really came at the New York Knicks this week ahead of the trade deadline. The roster changed again this year, just hours after a tough battle at Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks trading Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry.

One of the more recognizable faces on the Knicks’ bench, is now on the move, and through his own personal statement, he has bid farewell​‍​‌‍​‍. Last night, shortly after the Knicks wrapped up their game, Shams Charania reported the deal on X. Not too long after, Yabusele shared a heartfelt farewell message to the city and the franchise.

“New York, I imagined our journey differently, but in an athlete’s life, things don’t always go as planned," he wrote. "Still, I’m grateful for every moment wearing this legendary jersey. Thank you to the staff, my teammates, and the fans for the support and energy. Wishing you all the best moving forward. Le Bear”

Yabusele's X bio had already been updated to “Basketball player @chicagobulls,” marking the start of his next chapter. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ news of the trade traveled fast in the locker room and on social media. A few Knicks bench players shared pictures of Yabusele on their Instagram ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stories, saying goodbye to their former teammate.

Ariel Hukporti on IG: pic.twitter.com/oZYvH0d7gq — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 5, 2026

Yabusele’s Emotional Goodbye to New York

Yabusele​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a bench player for the Knicks this season and was fairly consistent whenever he got the chance. He got 2.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.4 assist on average, shooting just under 40 percent from the field and also helping the floor by being a pick‑and‑pop option and a physical presence ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌inside.

While those numbers were consistent, they weren't what the Knicks hoped they would be when they added Yabusele in the offseason after a more successful campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers. These struggles ultimately led to him being labeled a trade piece and dealt at almost the last minute to the Bulls.

What Dalen Terry Brings to the Knicks

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ exchange for Yabusele, the Knicks are placing their wager on the potential of Dalen Terry. The 6‑foot‑7 guard/wing from Chicago is bringing length, versatility, and a defensive-minded approach, all of which should blend well with New York's identity. Having a wingspan of nearly 7 feet, Terry can switch between several positions defensively and bother ball‑handlers.

Terry​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has mostly been a depth piece on the Bulls this season, but he has shown some flashes. He has averaged roughly 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting around 44 percent from the field and over 41 percent from three.

For now, Knicks fans say goodbye to “Le Bear” and hello to a young, energetic guard who has a chance to grow in New York.

