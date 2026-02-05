Knicks Trade Guerschon Yabusele to Bulls For Former First-Rounder

Trade rumors surrounding New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele had been circulating for well over a month, and the team finally found a landing spot for him.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks have dealt the 30-year-old to the Chicago Bulls for guard Dalen Terry, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The New York Knicks are trading Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Yabusele's $5.7 million was reportedly a major obstacle in trade talks leading up to the deadline given his struggles this year, but New York ultimately moved on from its free agent signee from this past offseason and will now add Terry as backcourt depth off the bench.

Yabusele's Knicks Tenure

A first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Yabusele left the league and played for the Chinese Basketball Association's Nanjing Monkey Kings during the 2019-2020 campaign before ending up with the EuroLeague's Real Madrid, one of the best teams in Europe, and playing for them from 2021 through 2024.

Yabusele signed with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2024-25 campaign and was a bright spot for them, averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds on 50.1 percent shooting from the field over 27.1 minutes per game while appearing in 70 contests.

The Frenchman proceeded to sign a two-year deal with the Knicks worth $11.2 million on July 1, 2025, and he was expected to play a key role as a reserve for the team as they positioned themselves for a potential NBA Finals run.

Yabusele struggled mightily in the Big Apple, though, as he averaged just 2.7 points on 39.3 percent shooting from the field while averaging 8.9 minutes in the 41 contests he played in.

Now, he'll have a chance to rediscover his game with the Bulls and potentially earn more playing time for a non-contender.

What Knicks Are Getting in Terry

Terry, who was picked just outside of the lottery in 2022 at No. 18 overall, appeared in 97 games over his first two seasons in the NBA for Chicago and averaged 2.7 points over that stretch while logging 9.2 minutes per contest.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Terry suited up in 73 games and posted 4.5 points per contest on 44.8 shooting from the field.

He saw his minutes per game total fall slightly from where it stood at 13.5 last season to 11.1 with the Bulls this year, though, and he was averaging 3.5 points per game for them across 34 contests.

Terry is on an expiring contract before reaching restricted free agency in the offseason, and it remains to be seen how the Knicks utilize him.

