Knicks Escape Double Overtime With Win Over Nuggets

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks managed a nail-biting double overtime win at Madison Square Garden, defeating the Denver Nuggets 134-127 in a match that demanded all their championship grit.

The Knicks, who had a tough schedule coming off a back-to-back and facing one of the best teams in the West, had plenty of reasons to give up when it was still tied after regulation and the first overtime; however, they demonstrated the kind of toughness that has characterized their season.

What looked like a Denver runaway early turned into a heavyweight slugfest that stretched nearly 58 minutes.

Jalen Brunson dominated with 42 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, hitting clutch shots throughout both overtime periods to lead the Knicks to victory.

Controversial Call Forces Second Overtime

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ highlight of the game was probably the first overtime when at the buzzer the score was tied at 119-119. Mikal Bridges was given a loose ball foul on Christian Braun at the very last second, which meant that Braun would be going to the free-throw line.

Braun was very composed and made both of his free throws to tie the game and thus lead the game into a second overtime, which was very disappointing for the Knicks, who had been dominant for most of the game.

The Knicks head to 2OT after a loose ball foul was called on Mikal Bridges

It was difficult for Bridges from an offensive point of view, as he scored only five points on 2-of-8 shooting, but he did come back in the game with a big three-point shot in overtime and some important defensive plays towards the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌end.

Supporting Cast Delivers When It Mattered

Before​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fouling out, Karl-Anthony Towns was on fire, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while hardly missing a shot, as he went 9-of-13 from the field.

He was a huge factor in the paint defensively and offensively; however, losing him during the overtime period definitely looked like a tough break.

Luckily, Landry Shamet came off the bench to score 16 points and lead the team in plus-minus with a +22 rating, bringing much-needed scoring to the floor just as the starters were getting tired.

OG Anunoby helped with 20 points, while Mitchell Robinson's defensive prowess was evident even though he was in foul trouble.

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) takes the court for the start of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​ Knicks' defensive performance was so strong that Nikola Jokic had an uncharacteristic night of poor shooting. They kept him to only 10 made shots on 27 attempts, and he was extremely poor from three-point range, making only 1 out of 13 attempts, even though he still racked up a 30-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

In the second OT, it was an authoritative 15-8 run by the Knicks that finally saw them outscore Denver and thus demonstrated that the Knicks can even outlast the toughest opponents when it really matters. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

