Financial Implications After Knicks First Two Trade Deadline Moves

The New York Knicks mercifully ended one of the longer-running trade sagas plaguing their locker room, finally dealing Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls and ending months of speculation as to what was next for the veteran.

Whether that imagined next stop was another NBA team or an alternative opportunity overseas, he clearly didn't fit this iteration of the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns already fulfills Yabusele's shoot-first scoring niche as a featured member of the starting lineup, while the Mitchell Robinson's unusually-strong attendance numbers have left little room for the Frenchman to slot into any meaningful double-big lineups.

The New York Knicks are trading Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Now, Chicago is saddled with the $11 million that Yabusele is owed over the next season and a half, while Dalen Terry, the Chicago Bulls' direct return of the swap, has already been flipped for one Jose Alvarado.

The Knicks' books in 2026-27 were quietly loosened when they took on Terry's expiring salary, but now that they've signed up for Alvarado and the extra season worth of money he's expecting, they're more or less right back where they started if we're only evaluating the cold, hard numbers of the team's tax records. But given Alvarado's value to the team fitting more of what they need than Yabusele could, this is a better use of much of the same money.

Opening Up Financial Opportunities

For about 10 hours there, a nearly-$5.8 million bundle was erased from this summer's salary equation.

The Knicks nearly tasted considerable financial freedom, a real commodity considering all of the hungry mouths they have to feed. The extension-worthy Robinson would surely appreciate some investment from the only NBA team he's ever known, as would less-guaranteed contributors like Landry Shamet and Mohamed Diawara in seeking some security of their own.

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Granted, Alvarado's pay-out remains up to him. He's got a player option to look forward to next year, just like Yabusele had, but the $4.5 million that potentially awaits him is noticeably lighter than the nearly-$5.8 million payout that the Bulls now have to mull over.

Should they look to add help over the course of this ongoing season, consider this as breathing room when the buy-out market starts heating up in the coming weeks, as well as a bigger gap between the Knicks' payroll and the dreaded second apron should they look into any offseason maneuvering.

Jose Alvarado picking up his player option would give the Knicks significant flexibility below the second apron next season.



It would help them maximize their depth under the second apron hard cap they'd be subjected to if they can acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason. https://t.co/hJU6AqZNke — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 5, 2026

While Terry, nor Yabusele, for that matter, never fully-formed their rotational fits at their last stops, Alvarado is a pure win-now piece who knows exactly how to make an immediately-positive impact. He's not a demanding threat to crack New York's starting-five, but no one else on the team can match his defensive tenacity and quietly-productive perimeter skills.

Alvarado's spent five years in the NBA as a functional ball-mover and shooter, and now provides some much-needed alleviation to the defensively-needy guard room following Miles McBride's lower-leg surgery. He may not be the sexiest trade deadline maneuver that New York's ever pulled off, but pulling a competent role player out of fringe assets like Yabusele and Terry is an abject win.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!