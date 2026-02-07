How Much Tougher is Knicks' Eastern Conference Path After Trade Deadline?

Another midseason trade deadline has come and gone, and true to their word, the New York Knicks played this one with a conservative approach.

The only player they shipped out was Guerschon Yabusele in one of the league's most predictable divorces, and though his exit was predicted to be more of a salary dump than an equivalent exchange of goods, the Knicks got enough back for their ill-fitting Frenchman to flip those assets for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

New York can prepare to enter the back half of this season with another two-way option to bolster their backcourt, with Alvarado making a name for himself behind dogged perimeter defense while flashing occasional intrigue as a ball-mover and shooter. Alvarado's play style wouldn't ever be summarized as "subtle," but this margin move will help the Knicks' ongoing championship hunt in adding one more option to head coach Mike Brown's rotation.

Dec 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

They weren't the only contender shrewd enough to take advantage of the deadline, though, with most of the Knicks' top-shelf peers out east consolidating their window with swings of their own. If this team wants to finish last season's job in cutting through their conference, they'll have to know how the local landscape has warped over the last few days in evaluating their closest competition.

The All-In Cavaliers

Where the Knicks once struggled to handle top-seeded squads like the Cleveland Cavaliers, they had no issue slicing through their slipping counterparts over the first few months of the season. New York's offense was one of the best to close out 2025, and it looked the part over a pair of victorious matchups.

Cleveland's had it with middling, though, and revealed their impatience over the series of back-to-back exchanges. First, they shored up their own guard depth in acquiring Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis from the Sacramento Kings for a sliding piece of their own in De'Andre Hunter, somehow bagging a veteran playmaker and an undervalued 3&D reserve for the expensive and redundant Hunter.

Then, they made the big trade. James Harden will suit up for the sixth team of his career in making the move back east, offering a brand of experience and durability that Darius Garland couldn't match.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Prolific swap of the star point guards. pic.twitter.com/IHhhhabJnX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

The Knicks may not have taken them as seriously as they have over recent seasons, but the Cavaliers promise to make the final 30 games of the regular season considerably more interesting.

Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns have their work cut out for them in defending to guard Harden's pick-and-roll game with the various All-Stars manning Cleveland's frontcourt, and wing defenders will have to be more attentive than ever in manning the spot-up options that Harden can unlock. Don't be surprised if these two meet for the playoffs for the third time in four years.

The Reminiscent Celtics

Two years ago, the Boston Celtics returned to their once-familiar spot atop the NBA in winning the 2024 Finals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had all of the shooting, ball-movement and defense they could have asked for, but Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during last spring's postseason duel against these Knicks to suddenly interrupt his Celtics' quest for a second-straight title.

Despite key pieces like Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford each walking or getting traded over the summer, Boston remains right there atop the eastern standings. Brown and Derrick White have had no problem backpacking the well-spaced Celtics offense, and they got another big name to throw into the pot for whenever Tatum makes his return to the floor.

Just as Porzingis unlocked the most productive offense of the decade with his shooting and versatility from the five, the Celtics found the next-best equivalent they could in Nikola Vucevic. He's about the same caliber of streaky shooter as Porzingis was, and while he lacks anything remotely equivalent to the Latvian's rim protection or sheer height, Vucevic's availability makes him a more reliable night-to-night bet.

Feb 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Knicks' bigs should prepare for a well-spaced floor whenever the Celtics have the ball, as this encourages them to play plenty of five-out offense. Off-ball defenders have to be on the lookout for sneaky cutters and kickouts, especially at the top of the key, where they'll shift opponents out of position right before sniping right down the barrel of the break at a league-high frequency.

Vucevic's defensive shortcomings can't be overlooked, but the Celtics have all plenty of strong helpers in White, Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh and, eventually, Tatum, can help in that department. They've been a pain in the Knicks' side in shrugging off what looked like an obvious down-season, somehow making it work with whatever they can find, and this only further strengthens their push.

The Cautious Pistons

Lastly, we arrive at the conference's top-seeded squad. They may not be the group that most assumed would be leading the pack this deep into the season, but here they stand with a 38-13 record and a 5.5 game advantage over New York.

They're not perfect, with their elite defense doing a lot of heavy lifting to cover up the spacing concerns offered by franchise face Cade Cunningham and the majority of his supporting cast, but they sure had no issue handling the Knicks in their last two meetings.

Granted, the first of those two matchups, which was a 121-90 bludgeoning, arrived during a January in which they couldn't seem to beat anyone, but they looked the part of a dominant contender when they needed to. Then, last night, Detroit blew the Knicks out once again by a score of 118-80.

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

That comfortability may have contributed to their quiet deadline showing, when the added just one fringe-rotational option in Kevin Huerter. The journeyman shooter's numbers have dipped over recent years, though, and he failed to save his new team from an embarrassing 126-117 defeat at the hands of whatever remains of the Washington Wizards following the Anthony Davis trade.

They've cruised for most of this season, but their vulnerabilities remain. If the Knicks, now with another shooting option in Alvarado, can turn a matchup into a shootout, they'll have a chance to demonstrate their high-powered offense.

A few of the Knicks' counterparts made aggressive moves when they needed to, but the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo remains grounded with the Milwaukee Bucks makes their hopes that much more realistic. He won't be on any team in New York's way, and despite in-conference improvements, they still have a shot against anyone out east.

