Knicks Icon Set for Celebrity All-Star Game Appearance

Celebrity All-Star Game rosters were released shortly after the main event's participants were announced, and it would appear that the New York Knicks will enjoy more representation beyond the two All-Stars who were already selected by voters, media and league-wide coaches.

Jeremy Lin, a former player who once enjoyed one of the most memorable weeks-long heat checks during his iconic stint with the Knicks, will make the trip with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to Inglewood's Intuit Dome. There, he'll face off against other famous faces in one of the weekend's preliminary affairs.

Lin may not have matched Brunson's MVP-caliber peak or Towns' six All-Star appearances, but he remains as beloved a Knick as there's been over the course of their 21st century.

The string of career-defining outings that was "Linsanity" set him up for nearly a decade; the one-time benchwarmer on the league's fringes was the face of the league's most popular team in the midst of the 2011-2012 season, where he managed to demonstrate intriguing comfortability as a ball-handler and crunch-time operator in the face of some of the NBA's most formidable competition.

The Knicks failed to take full advantage of Lin's heater, falling short of that season's playoffs amidst injuries to Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire, but the point guard would enjoy seven more years as a member of the league before retreating to overseas options.

He retired a little under three seasons ago after bouncing around the Chinese Basketball Association, making his Celebrity Game appearance the first time he's seen an NBA-adjacent court since his brief run as a member of the Golden State Warriors' G League system during the 2020-21 campaign.

All-Star Company

Lin won't be the only former NBA alumnus to help headline All-Star Weekend festivities. While Jason Williams, AKA "White Chocolate," will play against Lin and co., the former journeyman will be joined by recently-rostered 7'6 center Tacko Fall. They'll be coached together by a staff headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers. If the 2x MVP didn't have enough Knicks ties to show for his last few months of trade rumors, his older brother, Thanasis, was drafted by New York in 2014.

The celebrity game, set to tip off on Friday, Feb. 13, a day before the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam-Dunk Contest. After that, during the weekend's finale, Lin, who's shown plenty of love to the current faces of the franchise he's most-closely associated with, will get to watch as the next generation of Knicks stars in Brunson and Towns face off against some of the modern league's elites.

