How to Watch Knicks vs Thunder: Date, Time, Injury Update

The New York Knicks are heading to Oklahoma City for a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After snapping a seven-game win streak with a bad loss in Charlotte, New York needs to bounce back fast.

This is no easy task. The Thunder are the best team in the NBA this season, and a flat performance like the one in Charlotte will not cut it against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks suffered a tough 114-103 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, which brought their season record down to 48-26. They had been on a winning streak of seven games before that.

While Thunder had a loss to Celtics but they reviewed quickly with win over Bulls.

How to Watch Knicks vs Thunder

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV Channel: NBC

Live Streaming: Peacock

What the Knicks Must Learn From Charlotte

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ defeat of 114-103 by the Hornets was an embarrassment. Karl-Anthony Towns was continuously shooting jumpers rather than driving to the basket and was benched out of the game in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, the bench made the situation worse. Firstly, Jose Alvarado committed two turnovers in a row, after that, Jordan Clarkson missed shots, and by halftime, Charlotte was leading 65-55.

If such a second-quarter meltdown occurs against OKC, the result of merely losing the game will escalate into a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌blowout.

Miles McBride Could Return Sunday

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Here is some rare good news. Per SNY's Ian Begley:

"Some good news for Knicks after bad loss in CHA: Miles McBride remains on track to return to the court during the current road trip, possibly as soon as Sunday. McBride was ruled out of CHA game on Friday a day before tipoff; Sunday’s game vs OKC has not yet been ruled out for him, per SNY sources. McBride is rehabbing from surgery to repair a sports hernia and has been out since Jan. 28."

McBride​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ provides just what the Knicks' second team lacks - vitality, defense, and an experienced ball-handler who rarely loses the ball. If he plays on Sunday, he not only gives the bench a hope but actually solves the problem that led to the Knicks' downfall in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Charlotte.

Shamet's Knee Hurting the Depth

Landry​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Shamet exited the Nets game on March 20 due to a right knee contusion and has been sidelined since then.

However, the Knicks' bench has been noticeably lacking without his shooting and presence. Jordan Clarkson and Mohamed Diawara have had to take on bigger responsibilities, and their performances have been quite unstable.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!