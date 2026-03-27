Bench, Star Big Man Most to Blame for Knicks' Loss to Hornets

The New York Knicks had everything going for them. Seven straight wins, momentum building, and a matchup against a Charlotte Hornets team that sits way low in the points table.

But basketball does not care about momentum. The Knicks got embarrassed 114-103, and now the blame game begins. Two names stand out the most: Karl-Anthony Towns and the bench unit.

Karl-Anthony Towns Went Missing in This One

The game tells the whole story. Towns missed two point attempts, got called for two personal fouls, had a costly turnover in the fourth quarter, and was benched down the stretch when the Knicks needed him most.

For a max player and the team's second star, that is simply not good enough. He disappeared when Charlotte kept attacking and the Knicks needed somebody to step up beside Brunson.

KAT​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ had a sizing advantage that he did not use. Rather than going to the post and drawing fouls, he kept taking jumpers that were not falling. When KAT plays that way, the entire Knicks offense suffers. The most telling thing is that this is not at all the first time that he has done it. It keeps happening, and vs. the Hornets, it ultimately cost the Knicks a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌victory.

The Second Unit Made It Worse

Mar 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) makes his case with referee Justin van Duyne (64) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks' chances essentially went out the window in the second quarter. When the bench came in, Charlotte took off on a run and didn't look back. Jose Alvarado committed two turnovers in a row very fast. Jordan Clarkson missed his shots and also fouled. The second unit was helpless in containing Miles Bridges or Coby White, who did everything they wanted. By halftime, the Hornets were leading 65-55.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ bench had to either maintain the lead or keep it close. Rather, they gave Charlotte a long time to lead. Mike Brown has to check these lineups because, at the moment, the second unit is a liability and not an asset.

The Thunder Are Coming and the Knicks Better Be Ready

The Oklahoma​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ City Thunder are among the strongest teams in the NBA currently. If the Knicks continue their performance against what they had against Charlotte, such as passive KAT, a bench leaking points, and no fight in the second quarter, they will be beaten badly.

The takeaway from the Hornets game is straightforward. Be aggressive from the beginning, keep the bench in check, and not allow the game to slip away in just one ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌quarter.

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