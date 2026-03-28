Knicks Get Injury Updates on Landry Shamet, Miles McBride

The New York Knicks are nine games from the end of the regular season, and the injury report is telling two very different stories right now. One player is trending toward a return, and the other is heading in the opposite direction.

Reporter Jared Schwartz shared the update on X: "Landry Shamet did not practice for the Knicks today. Miles McBride did."

Landry Shamet did not practice for the Knicks today



Mikes McBride did — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) March 28, 2026

Shamet has been dealing with a tibial plateau contusion in his right knee since he left a game against the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter. The 29-year-old guard missed his third straight game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 26 because of it. He has been one of New York's more reliable bench contributors this season, averaging 9.6 points per game on strong shooting from three.

McBride, on the other hand, is moving in the right direction. The guard has been out since early February after undergoing core muscle surgery to treat a sports hernia. He had already progressed to taking contact in practice, and coach Mike Brown confirmed earlier this week that he has moved on to scrimmaging.

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