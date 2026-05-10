The Knicks' Bench Depth Is on Display in a Big Way Against 76ers

The New York Knicks' stars have been better than the Sixers stars during their series. But almost as important is Mike Brown’s bench has been way better Nick Nurse’s reserves. Through three games, the Knicks bench has scored 86 points compared to the 56 from Philly’s second stringers, even though a large chunk of their scoring came in garbage time during Game 1.

Meanwhile, through three quarters in Game 3, the Knicks bench outscored Philadelphia’s 25-0. Three of the Sixers starters are averaging north of 38 minutes and the group is running on fumes, which is a reminder of Tom Thibodeau-coached Knicks teams.

New York's bench ranked last in the NBA in minutes played and scoring last season, averaging 21.7 points per game. Brown was hired to change that approach and the bench scoring surged to 31.6 points per game, which still was only good for 28th best in the league.

In the past, New York's Bench had been a major weakness

The Knicks' bench is averaging more than 30 points per game in these playoffs and has outscored their opponents by 56 points, which is the highest plus-minus among all bench units in the NBA. That’s a noticeable increase compared to last postseason, when Thibodeau's reserves got outscored in all 18 playoff games and averaged just 15.8 points in 11.4 minutes.

This is one of the biggest comparisons between the two eras. With the changing of the guard Brown was tasked with two things. To use the bench more, and diversify the offense. He’s done both and turned the Knicks into a legitimate championship contender with much fresher guys as the playoff grind churns on.

All season long, Brown has experimented with different lineups and rotations were very fluid. Every single player down to two-way guys Kevin McCullar Jr and Trey Jemison III were thrown into the fire. Brown's ramped up or down the Knicks’ bench players' minutes based on how well they are playing.

In Game 3, New York's reserves made all the difference. After being mostly out of the rotation, eight-year veteran Landry Shamet chipped in 15 points and was a team-high +20. Jordan Clarkson has continued showing his newfound defensive and rebounding chops. Jose Alvarado has given positive minutes when called upon. And Mitchell Robinson has been a two-way force.

When discussing the short rotation that Thibodeau opted to go with last year, one must acknowledge the lack of options made available to him by the front office. Outside of their overly used starting five and Robinson or McBride, the circle of trust was small besides some spot minutes for Cameron Payne and Precious Achiuwa.

Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele were the Knicks’ marquee free-agent signings during the summer. There was also excitement about the team bringing veteran Malcolm Brogdon, who retired before final cuts, to training camp. While everyone thought Leon Rose made huge upgrades to the bench, that wasn't so much the case.

The Knicks bench has had their ups and downs this season

Yabusele was a huge flop and needed to be salary dumped at the trade deadline. Clarkson struggled to find his footing and was and in-and-out of the rotation. But Brown prepared the bench for postseason by giving everyone opportunity during the regular season and now we're seeing the fruits of that empowerment.

Fatigue clearly isn’t a factor for this group and unlike last year the bench production is a strength, not weakness.