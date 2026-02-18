Jalen Brunson Reveals His Favorite Knicks Play This Season

Jalen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brunson has been a source of innumerable highlight moments for the New York Knicks in the 2025-26 season, with a stunning average of 27.0 points per game while the team has compiled a 35-20 record.

Nevertheless, when the All-Star was asked to single out just one play from his numerous clutch performances, he appeared at a loss for words.​

The interviewer set the stage perfectly: "As a player with an extensive bag, what was your favorite play this year in terms of getting inside your bag?"

Brunson laughed before responding, "Oh, that's a loaded question."

The interviewer pressed him further: "Inside your bag, come on."

After careful consideration, Brunson made his choice: "I'll probably say the game winner against Indiana...yeah..."

The Indiana Game Winner

Brunson's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ response made him recall that December 18 moment in Indianapolis when the Knicks were down by two points in the last seconds against the Pacers.

After New York was behind by 113–111, he dribbled the ball up the court, looked closely at Andrew Nembhard, and without hesitation, he pulled out the move from his trick bag: a hard drive to the basket, a pull-back, a step-back three-pointer from the wing.

He nailed the shot with 4.4 seconds remaining, and the Knicks took the lead 114–113 and won the game.

That night, Brunson had 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in 34 minutes on the floor as he led a Knicks team that was short-handed due to the unavailability of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Josh Hart.

It wasn't his biggest scoring night of the season, but that step-back, the triple-feature and the situation he saved, made it the play that he thinks stands out more than anything ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌else.

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) leaps to save a ball by the sideline in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bag Keeps Growing, But With Concern

In my opinion, what’s even more terrifying for the rest of the league is that Brunson’s skill set is still growing.

He’s incorporated mid-range pull-up shots, more strength-based finishes, and a super aggressive footwork package, all the while being the lead scorer for a Knicks team that’s at the top of the East.

Iman Shumpert's words cut right to the heart of the Knicks' most pressing concern. As he said on ESPN's First Take, "When I see the Pistons matching up with the Knicks at the end of games I'm trying to figure out how you deal with Jalen Brunson and can you go back and forth in the 4th. We watch Jalen Brunson have to deal with way more of a load than Cade Cunningham has had to deal with."

Stephen A. Smith echoed that urgency, warning the Knicks that "this is your moment", but a championship window means nothing if one player carries the entire weight of closing games.

New York must develop a reliable second scoring option before that window shuts.​

