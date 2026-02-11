Knicks Fall Short in Overtime Loss to Pacers

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks, in heartbreaking fashion, suffered a narrow loss to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 137-134 in overtime at their home court, Madison Square Garden, on February 10.

They had rallied and seemed to be in control but eventually let down in overtime. It was a great team effort with Jalen Brunson leading the charge with 40 points and Karl-Anthony Towns forcing overtime with his free throws, but the Knicks were unable to seal the deal in overtime as the Pacers took over in the last five minutes.

Indiana was carried to victory by Pascal Siakam's 30 points and Andrew Nembhard's spectacular 24-point, 10-assist game, while Quenton Jackson, with his two important free throws with three seconds left in overtime, effectively ended the game.

With this defeat, the Knicks' record fell to 34-20 as they let the game slip away despite having the home court advantage in an exciting back-and-forth ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Brunson Carries Knicks, But Help Comes Too Late

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was incredible all night, scoring 40 points on 15-of-31 shooting and adding eight assists, which helped keep the Knicks in the game during regulation.

His clutch three with five seconds left in overtime gave New York a 2-point deficit at 135-134, but it was not enough. Mikal Bridges scored 22 points on a very efficient 9-of-15 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double, although foul trouble limited him to 32 minutes.

Josh Hart almost outdid himself with an extraordinary triple-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, setting up plays and dominating the boards.

However, the Knicks' other players found it difficult to get their shots from the three-point line, making only 30.4%, while the Pacers shot 40.0% from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌three.

Overtime Meltdown Dooms New York

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after tying the game with two free throws during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks overtime collapse did cost them the game, as they scored only 10 points against the Pacers' 13.

Following Towns' magnificent performance to literally save the Knicks by scoring the two free throws that brought the score to 124-124 with only 0.2 seconds remaining in regulation, New York ran out of energy in the overtime period.

At one point, Landry Shamet's clutch three-pointer gave the Knicks a lead of 135-131, but Jackson replied with two free throws, and the Pacers' defense turned very tough in the last possessions.

Shamet missed two vital free throws in the final second, and the Knicks failed to capitalize on a defensive rebound; thus, their comeback was derailed

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!