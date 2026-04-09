Jaylen Brown Sitting Isn't the Good News Knicks Fans Think It Is

All eyes are on the New York Knicks Thursday night as they take on the Boston Celtics. There are plenty of playoff seeding implications, no matter the result, making this one that the entire Eastern Conference will be monitoring.

However, this matchup is already looking different than it did on paper, as Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been ruled out due to left Achilles tendinitis. This is a good break for the Knicks' No. 2-seed hopes, as a win will keep that door open, while a loss completely closes it.

Yet, keeping that long-shot scenario alive still isn't worth what New York misses out on with Brown sitting.

Celtics Sitting Jaylen Brown Keeps Knicks in the Dark for Possible Playoff Meeting

No matter how Thursday night's game goes, the Knicks and Celtics appear destined to meet in the postseason again. Assuming New York finishes as the No. 3 seed and Boston ends up No. 2, these squads will be forced to face off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, assuming both advance past the first round.

That strong possibility is what has already positioned Thursday night as an important contest for the Knicks. They'd be able to test their mettle against a likely playoff opponent, and gather extra intel to keep in mind should they meet again soon.

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Going 2-1 against Boston to this point didn't mean as much considering all of those games were with Jayson Tatum absent. The C's also featured the since-traded Afernee Simons heavily in two of those clashes, and Nikola Vucevic was less than a week into being a Celtic when these teams last squared off on Feb. 8, so a lot has changed.

The latest Brown news changes the dynamic.



Now, head coach Mike Brown's squad will face one of its biggest threats without an integral piece, providing a less clear picture of how they'll look in the postseason. Tatum's recent return to the lineup was especially notable for this faceoff, since New York had a chance to see how he and Brown (along with the rest of Boston's lineup) are settling in together after the former's nearly season-long absence.

Instead, this leaves the Knicks a bit in the dark, while the Celtics will see the entire NY rotation at full strength and can make detailed notes in case they cross paths later this month. That gives Boston an advantage on the information side of any playoff matchup, allowing them to make series-changing adjustments quicker than New York can adapt.

There's a Small Silver Lining

Of course, avoiding Brown also has benefits for Jalen Brunson and Co. If the team prefers to get the 3-seed and make the first round a little easier by facing the No. 6-seed, a win over the C's helps that mission. The No. 4-seed Cleveland Cavaliers are just 0.5 games back as of Thursday afternoon, so the Knicks don't have the luxury of coasting to a top-3 seed.

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) walks on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Also, there are still scenarios where New York and Boston end up on opposite sides of the bracket, as the Knicks could fall to the 4-seed and instead face the winner of the 1 vs. 8 matchup in the semifinals. So even if they don't get early intel on the Tatum-Brown dynamic now, they could have two rounds of playoff basketball to assess should they meet the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals instead.

That being said, with the odds pointing to Boston finishing No. 2 and New York No. 3, there's legitimate reason for the Knicks to plan for a future Celtics playoff matchup. That makes Brown's absence feel especially large, regardless of how Thursday's game plays out.

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