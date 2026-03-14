Jordan Clarkson’s Dad Sends Message to Son After Knicks DNPs

The New York Knicks may be deep in their playoff push, but one story quietly unfolding on the bench deserves serious attention. Jordan Clarkson, brought to New York to be an offensive spark off the bench, has faced a rough stretch of DNPs, but if his father's latest Instagram post is any indication, the Flamethrower is far from done burning.

Jordan Clarkson's father, Mike Clarkson, took to Instagram following his son's explosive performance against the Utah Jazz on March 11. He wrote:

"Last night’s performance was epic! He’s a true professional. Receiving the first DNP’s of his career, he vowed to “stay ready” for when opportunity knocked. Never complaining he approached this setback with added focus…never pouting! In his “homecoming”, he left no doubt why he’s ranked #1 with the highest ppg average off the bench in NBA history - no small accomplishment. IYKYK! We’re proud of you Jordan. Keep lighting the torch FLAMETHROWER!"

This is a reminder to every Knicks fan that Clarkson's fire never went out, even when Mike Brown's rotation shut the door on him.

The DNP Dilemma Knicks Cannot Ignore

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Honestly, it has been a pretty questionable decision to keep Clarkson out of games. On some nights, the Knicks were so off-point that they were clearly struggling.

However, Brown still decided not to play him. The Knicks signed him to be the scorer off the bench, and scoring is what he does, yet in some of New York's worst offensive games, he didn't even get on the floor.

He is 33 years old and has had in the league for more than ten years. So, he does not require garbage-time minutes at the end of blowouts. What he really needs is the kind of time, pressure-up scenarios, and opportunities that only come with serious involvement.

The Utah game gave a clear demonstration of what he is capable of when a coach gives him the trust and time to play to his full potential.

Clarkson's Performance Against the Pacers

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ situation was quite critical for the Knicks, as both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart missed the team's matchup against the Indiana Pacers on March 13.

Clarkson had put up an average of 20.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his last six games against the Pacers going into the night. While he wasn't quite as productive this time around, scoring nine points, he was still on the floor for 19 minutes and hit two of his five three-point attempts as the Knicks won by a score of 101-92.

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